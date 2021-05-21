Noise Shader Library for Unity

NoiseShader is a Unity package that provides 2D/3D gradient noise functions written in the shader language. These functions are ported from the webgl-noise library that is originally written by Stefan Gustavson and Ahima Arts.

At the moment, it contains the following functions:

Classic Perlin noise (2D/3D)

Periodic Perlin noise (2D/3D)

Simplex noise (2D/3D)

Analytical derivatives of simplex noise (2D/3D)

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .noiseshader ": "2 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: