openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jkn

jp.keijiro.noiseshader

by Keijiro Takahashi
2.0.0 (see all)

Noise shader library for Unity

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

789

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Noise Shader Library for Unity

NoiseShader is a Unity package that provides 2D/3D gradient noise functions written in the shader language. These functions are ported from the webgl-noise library that is originally written by Stefan Gustavson and Ahima Arts.

At the moment, it contains the following functions:

  • Classic Perlin noise (2D/3D)
  • Periodic Perlin noise (2D/3D)
  • Simplex noise (2D/3D)
  • Analytical derivatives of simplex noise (2D/3D)

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.noiseshader": "2.0.0"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.noiseshader": "2.0.0",
...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial