NoiseShader is a Unity package that provides 2D/3D gradient noise functions written in the shader language. These functions are ported from the webgl-noise library that is originally written by Stefan Gustavson and Ahima Arts.
At the moment, it contains the following functions:
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.noiseshader": "2.0.0"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.noiseshader": "2.0.0",
...