MlsdBarracuda is a Unity sample project that runs the line segment detection model (M-LSD) on the Barracuda neural network inference engine.

The M-LSD model was developed by NAVER/LINE Vision. See the original repository and paper for further details.

ONNX model file

The original M-LSD model was provided as a .tflite file. PINTO0309 (Katsuya Hyodo) converted it into ONNX. I re-converted it into a Barracuda-compatible form using this Colab notebook.

