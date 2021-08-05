MinisVS

MinisVS is an extension for visual scripting in Unity that adds custom units for handling MIDI input.

It uses Minis as a backend. If you're interested in using MIDI without visual scripting, check the Minis project.

Custom Units

MIDI Note unit

MIDI Note is a unit for handling MIDI note input. You can specify a MIDI channel and a MIDI note number to which the unit listens.

You can use the Note On/Off ports to hook up a flow to MIDI note events.

The Is-Pressed port outputs true while the specified note is on.

The Velocity port outputs the velocity value on the last note.

MIDI Control unit

MIDI Control is a unit for handling MIDI control input (CC). You can specify a MIDI channel and a MIDI control number to which the unit listens.

You can use the Changed port to hook up a flow to MIDI control-change events.

The Value port outputs the current value of the control element.

How to install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .minis .visualscripting ": "1 .0 .6 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: