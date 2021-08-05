openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jkm

jp.keijiro.minis.visualscripting

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.6 (see all)

MIDI input add-on for Bolt visual scripting

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MinisVS

gif gif

MinisVS is an extension for visual scripting in Unity that adds custom units for handling MIDI input.

It uses Minis as a backend. If you're interested in using MIDI without visual scripting, check the Minis project.

Custom Units

MIDI Note unit

note unit

MIDI Note is a unit for handling MIDI note input. You can specify a MIDI channel and a MIDI note number to which the unit listens.

You can use the Note On/Off ports to hook up a flow to MIDI note events.

The Is-Pressed port outputs true while the specified note is on.

The Velocity port outputs the velocity value on the last note.

MIDI Control unit

control unit

MIDI Control is a unit for handling MIDI control input (CC). You can specify a MIDI channel and a MIDI control number to which the unit listens.

You can use the Changed port to hook up a flow to MIDI control-change events.

The Value port outputs the current value of the control element.

How to install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.minis.visualscripting": "1.0.6"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.minis.visualscripting": "1.0.6",
    ...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial