Metamesh

Metamesh is a Unity package that generates primitive meshes. It works as a custom asset importer but doesn't import anything from an input file. Instead of importing a file, it reads properties from a metafile and procedurally generates a mesh.

At the moment, it only supports very basic primitive shapes.

Plane

Box

Sphere (UV sphere)

Icosphere

Cylinder

Rounded box

Disc

Ring

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .metamesh ": "1 .0 .1 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: