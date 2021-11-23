openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jkm

jp.keijiro.metamesh

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.1 (see all)

Unity primitive mesh generator as an asset importer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Metamesh

gif gif

Metamesh is a Unity package that generates primitive meshes. It works as a custom asset importer but doesn't import anything from an input file. Instead of importing a file, it reads properties from a metafile and procedurally generates a mesh.

At the moment, it only supports very basic primitive shapes.

  • Plane
  • Box
  • Sphere (UV sphere)
  • Icosphere
  • Cylinder
  • Rounded box
  • Disc
  • Ring

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.metamesh": "1.0.1"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.metamesh": "1.0.1",
...

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial