FaceMeshBarracuda

FaceMeshBarracuda is a lightweight facial capture package for Unity that provides a neural network predictor pipeline to generate the approximate geometry of a human face.

FaceMeshBarracuda is heavily based on the MediaPipe Face Mesh package. Although it is not a straight port of the original package, it uses the same pre-trained models and structures.

Related projects

FaceMeshBarracuda uses the following sub-packages: