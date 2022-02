FaceLandmarkBarracuda

FaceLandmarkBarracuda is a facial landmark detector that runs the MediaPipe face landmark detection model on the Unity Barracuda neural network inference library.

About the ONNX file

The ONNX model file contained in this repository was converted using the this Colab notebook. It's also used to solve some ONNX compatibility issues. Please check the notebook for further details.

Acknowledgements

This repository contains some stock photos from Pexels. [1], [2]