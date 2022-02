BlazeFaceBarracuda

BlazeFaceBarracuda is a lightweight face detector that runs the MediaPipe BlazeFace model on the Unity Barracuda neural network inference library.

About the ONNX file

The BlazeFace ONNX model was originally converted by PINTO0309 (Katsuya Hyodo). Please refer to his model zoo for more information.

I (keijiro) converted his ONNX model into a Barracuda-compatible form. Please check this Colab notebook for the details of the convertion process.

Acknowledgements

This repository contains some stock photos from Pexels. [1], [2], [3]