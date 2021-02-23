openbase logo
jkk

jp.keijiro.klak.motion

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.2 (see all)

A collection of procedural motion scripts for Unity

Overview

Categories

Readme

Procedural Motion

gif

The Procedural Motion package is a collection of small Unity scripts that are useful to create motion without pre-authored data.

At the moment, it only contains the following scripts:

  • Brownian Motion: Creates smooth random motion using a fractal Brownian motion function.
  • Linear Motion: Linearly moves/rotates an object.
  • Random Jump: Moves/rotates an object randomly in a single-shot fashion.
  • Smooth Follow: Follows a target object using non-framerate dependent interpolators.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.klak.motion": "1.0.2"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.klak.motion": "1.0.2"
    ...

