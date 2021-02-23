Procedural Motion

The Procedural Motion package is a collection of small Unity scripts that are useful to create motion without pre-authored data.

At the moment, it only contains the following scripts:

Brownian Motion : Creates smooth random motion using a fractal Brownian motion function.

: Creates smooth random motion using a fractal Brownian motion function. Linear Motion : Linearly moves/rotates an object.

: Linearly moves/rotates an object. Random Jump : Moves/rotates an object randomly in a single-shot fashion.

: Moves/rotates an object randomly in a single-shot fashion. Smooth Follow: Follows a target object using non-framerate dependent interpolators.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .klak .motion ": "1 .0 .2 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: