KlakHAP is a Unity plugin that allows playing back a video stream encoded with the HAP video codecs.
HAP is a fast and high-quality video codec often used in real-time interactive applications. From the HAP Codecs website:
The HAP codecs are designed to fit the needs of a variety of real-time video workflows where ultra high resolution video is needed such as live event production, set design, 360 video for gaming, projection mapping and creative coding.
KlakHAP provides video frames as textures that can be used in any way on Unity's rendering pipeline — attaching to a material, presenting a full-screen video, animating a UI element, etc. Thanks to the performant design and implementation of the HAP codecs, it can dynamically control the playback time/speed without any hiccups.
At the moment, KlakHAP only supports 64-bit desktop platforms (Windows, macOS and Linux).
KlakHap supports HAP, HAP Alpha and HAP Q. At the moment HAP Q Alpha is not supported.
KlakHap only supports QuickTime File Format as a container — in other words,
it only supports
.mov files.
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.klak.hap": "0.1.20"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.klak.hap": "0.1.20",
...
There are two methods to specify a video file in the plugin:
The former method is recommended when the video file is delivered within the application. The latter method is useful when it needs to play an external content.
File Path and Path Mode are used to specify a source video file. Please see the previous section for details.
Time, Speed and Loop are used to set the initial playback state. You can also use these values to change the current state while playing.
Target Texture is used to store decoded frames into a render texture. Note that it allocates a small amount of GPU time for data transfer.
Target Renderer is used to apply a decoded texture to a specific material property. Although it's the most performant way to render video frames, it needs a few additional steps to be rendered correctly. The following points should be taken into account:
Klak/Hap shader for this purpose.
Klak/HAP Q for this purpose.
HapPlayer only provides a few properties/methods for controlling playback.
This is an intentional design choice; I don't like to introduce ambiguity by
adding common methods like
Play,
Stop or
Pause. You can use the basic
properties/methods to control playback instead.
time.
frameCount
and
streamDuration then assign it to
time.
speed.
0 to
speed.
1 to
speed.
false to
enabled.
HapPlayer component.
AddComponent<HapPlayer> then call
Open.
The HAP Player component implements the ITimeControl interface that makes it able to control the playback time from a Control Track in a Timeline. You can easily create a control track with drag-and-dropping a HAP Player game object into the Timeline Editor, or manually create a Control Track/Clip and set the source game object.