CosineGradient

CosineGradient is a Unity package for generating cosine-based gradients.

The idea of cosine-based gradients is based on an article written by Íñigo Quílez. See the original article for further details.

Installation

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .klak .cosinegradient ": "1 .0 .1 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: