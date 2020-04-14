KinoHatch

KinoHatch is a post processing effect that converts an image into monochrome with hatching.

System requirements

Unity 2019.3

HDRP 7.3

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .kino .post-processing .hatch ": "1 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: