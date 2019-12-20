KinoEight

KinoEight is a custom post-processing effect that gives an 8 bit-ish style to renders.

System requirements

Unity 2019.3

HDRP 7.1

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .kino .post-processing .eight ": "1 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{ "scopedRegistries" : [ { "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] } ], "dependencies" : { "jp.keijiro.kino.post-processing.eight" : "1.0.0" , ...

Eight Color effect

The Eight Color is a color reduction effect with an eight-color palette. You can use the Dithering option to soften bandings with a low-resolution dithering pattern. You can also use the Downsampling option to pixelate the input image.

Tiled Palette effect

Many of the old 8-bit consoles/computers manage palettes per small (like 8x8 or 16x16) tiles. This limitation introduces an artifact called attribute clash.

The Tiled Palette effect imitates this artifact. It splits the screen into 8x8 blocks and applies two given palettes. It compares how match they are and select the best-matching one.

You can use the dithering and downsampling options as well. There is also a Glitch parameter that adds random glitches to the output image.