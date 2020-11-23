Kino is a collection of custom post-processing effects for Unity's High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP).
Streak adds horizontally stretched bloom that roughly resembles anamorphic lens flares. Although it's neither physically correct nor energy conserving, it's handy to emphasize shininess of the scene in just a few clicks.
Recolor is a kind of false color effect that replaces image colors by mapping luminance to a given gradient. It also supports edge detection effect to add contour lines to the images.
Overlay simply adds a color gradient to the final output of the post process. It's handy to widen the color spectrum of the output in a nearly subliminal level.
Glitch is a collection of simple video glitch effects.
A simple sharpen filter that is similar to ones used in paint software.
A multi-purpose filter that provides several small effects in a single pass.
Slice and slide effect.
A simple test card pattern generator.
The Kino package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent
packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file
(
Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.kino.post-processing": "2.1.15"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.kino.post-processing": "2.1.15",
...
Check the Default HDRP Settings in the Project Settings. You have to define custom post processing orders to make them take effect in the pipeline.