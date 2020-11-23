openbase logo
jkk

jp.keijiro.kino.post-processing

by Keijiro Takahashi
2.1.15 (see all)

A collection of custom post processing effects for Unity

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Kino

Kino is a collection of custom post-processing effects for Unity's High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP).

System Requirements

  • Unity 2019.3
  • HDRP 7.1

Effects

Streak

screenshot

Streak adds horizontally stretched bloom that roughly resembles anamorphic lens flares. Although it's neither physically correct nor energy conserving, it's handy to emphasize shininess of the scene in just a few clicks.

Recolor

screenshot

Recolor is a kind of false color effect that replaces image colors by mapping luminance to a given gradient. It also supports edge detection effect to add contour lines to the images.

Overlay

Overlay simply adds a color gradient to the final output of the post process. It's handy to widen the color spectrum of the output in a nearly subliminal level.

Glitch

gif gif

Glitch is a collection of simple video glitch effects.

  • Block (block noise effect)
  • Drift (color drift effect)
  • Jitter (scan line jitter effect)
  • Jump (vertical jump effect)
  • Shake (horizontal shake effect)

Sharpen

A simple sharpen filter that is similar to ones used in paint software.

Utility

A multi-purpose filter that provides several small effects in a single pass.

  • Hue shift
  • Invert
  • Fade (fade to color)

Slice

Slice

Slice and slide effect.

Test Card

Test Card

A simple test card pattern generator.

How To Install

The Kino package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.kino.post-processing": "2.1.15"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.kino.post-processing": "2.1.15",
    ...

Frequently Asked Questions

Nothing happens when I add effects to a volume

Check the Default HDRP Settings in the Project Settings. You have to define custom post processing orders to make them take effect in the pipeline.

HDRP settings

License

Unlicense

