KinoFeedback2 is an example of a Unity HDRP custom pass that implements an old-school frame feedback effect.

Installation

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .kino .feedback ": "1 .0 .1 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: