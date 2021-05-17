KinoAqua

KinoAqua is a custom post-processing effect for Unity HDRP that creates a simple watercolor effect.

The shader implementation of the effect is heavily inspired by a Shadertoy effect created by Florian Berger (flockaroo). It uses the same approach but with slightly different variables.

System Requirements

Unity 2019.4 or later

Although KinoAqua is compatible with all the HDRP-supported systems, it's pretty slow and unoptimized. Don't try to run it on mobiles.

Note that the test project contained in this repository was created using Unity 2021.2. You must install Unity 2012.2.0 (it's still in the alpha phase at the point I wrote this document) to try the project.

How to install the package

This package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file ( Packages/manifest.json ).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .kino .aqua ": "1 .0 .3 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: