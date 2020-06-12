Dkvfx

This is a Unity sample project that shows how to integrate a volumetric video recorded with Depthkit to a Visual Effect Graph.

This project requires Unity 2019.3.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .dkvfx ": "0 .1 .2 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: