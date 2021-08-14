DanishStatues

This repository contains Danish statue models scanned by Geoffrey Marchal. These models are optimized (decimated) for real-time rendering use.

At the moment, only the following scans are included:

Man wearing a wreath, Sanctuary of Diana. 1st century CE. Ny Carlsberg Glyptotek (Copenhagen, Denmark). Decimated to 31,514 polys. https://sketchfab.com/models/1cebca66989a48b091b027e24c561f4c

Dancing Girl (1817-1822), Bertel Thorvaldsen (1770-1844). Thorvaldsen Museum (Copenhagen, Denmark). Decimated to 19,294 polys. https://sketchfab.com/models/85c07e953d23422b8cfd955446e55d62

Maria Fjodorovna Barjatinskaja (1793-1858). Bertel Thorvaldsen (1770-1844). Thorvaldsen museum (Copenhagen, Denmark). Decimated to 20,662 polys. https://sketchfab.com/models/7511b9190aa249a694084f5f4b43d920

Ugolino and his sons (1861), Jean-Baptiste Carpeaux (1827-1875). Nye Carlsberg Glyptotek (Copenhagen, Denmark). Decimated to 25,432 polys. https://sketchfab.com/models/b3c58f072c2a492080d19cfeab275d0b

License

These scans are shared under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC BY 4.0). They're free to use with attribution to the author (Geoffrey Marchal).