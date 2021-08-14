openbase logo
jkd

jp.keijiro.danish-statues

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.0 (see all)

Danish statue models scanned by Geoffrey Marchal

Documentation
Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

116

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-4.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DanishStatues

screenshot

This repository contains Danish statue models scanned by Geoffrey Marchal. These models are optimized (decimated) for real-time rendering use.

At the moment, only the following scans are included:

License

These scans are shared under the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC BY 4.0). They're free to use with attribution to the author (Geoffrey Marchal).

