jkd

jp.keijiro.dabrovic-sponza

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.0 (see all)

An attempt at rendering the "Dabrovic Sponza" scene with Unity.

Categories

Readme

Dabrovic Sponza

screenshot

Dabrovic Sponza is a Unity package containing the "Dabrovic Sponza" architectural model, which the computer graphics community frequently used as a test model.

Marko Dabrovic created the original model. Kenzie Lamar at Vicarious Visions converted the 3DS file to OBJ and assigned texture coordinates to the ceilings. Morgan McGuire hand-painted bump maps for most surfaces.

You can obtain the original model from the following page:

http://hdri.cgtechniques.com/~sponza/files/

Also you can obtain the refined model from McGuire's archive:

https://casual-effects.com/data/

How To Install

The Dabrovic Sponza package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.dabrovic-sponza": "1.0.0"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.dabrovic-sponza": "1.0.0",
    ...

