Dabrovic Sponza

Dabrovic Sponza is a Unity package containing the "Dabrovic Sponza" architectural model, which the computer graphics community frequently used as a test model.

Marko Dabrovic created the original model. Kenzie Lamar at Vicarious Visions converted the 3DS file to OBJ and assigned texture coordinates to the ceilings. Morgan McGuire hand-painted bump maps for most surfaces.

You can obtain the original model from the following page:

http://hdri.cgtechniques.com/~sponza/files/

Also you can obtain the refined model from McGuire's archive:

https://casual-effects.com/data/

How To Install

The Dabrovic Sponza package uses the scoped registry feature to import dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest file ( Packages/manifest.json ).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .dabrovic-sponza ": "1 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: