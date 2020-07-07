Dabrovic Sponza is a Unity package containing the "Dabrovic Sponza" architectural model, which the computer graphics community frequently used as a test model.
Marko Dabrovic created the original model. Kenzie Lamar at Vicarious Visions converted the 3DS file to OBJ and assigned texture coordinates to the ceilings. Morgan McGuire hand-painted bump maps for most surfaces.
You can obtain the original model from the following page:
http://hdri.cgtechniques.com/~sponza/files/
Also you can obtain the refined model from McGuire's archive:
https://casual-effects.com/data/
The Dabrovic Sponza package uses the scoped registry feature to import
dependent packages. Please add the following sections to the package manifest
file (
Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.dabrovic-sponza": "1.0.0"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.dabrovic-sponza": "1.0.0",
...