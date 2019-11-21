CMUMocap

CMUMocap is a Unity package that contains humanoid animations from the Carnegie Mellon University Motion Capture Database.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .cmu-mocap ": "1 .0 .0 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: