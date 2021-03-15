OscJackVS is an extension for visual scripting in Unity that adds custom units for handling OSC (Open Sound Control) messages.
It uses OSC Jack as a backend. If you're interested in using OSC without visual scripting, check the OSC Jack project.
OSC Input is a unit for receiving OSC messages in a flow graph. You can specify a UDP port number and an OSC address to which the unit listens.
There are variants for different data types:
Note that it could trigger the event multiple times in a single frame.
OSC Output is a unit for sending OSC messages from a flow graph. You can specify a destination IP address, a UDP port number, and an OSC address to which the unit delivers messages.
There are variants for different data types:
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.osc-jack.visualscripting": "1.0.2"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.osc-jack.visualscripting": "1.0.2",
...