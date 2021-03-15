OSCJackVS

OscJackVS is an extension for visual scripting in Unity that adds custom units for handling OSC (Open Sound Control) messages.

It uses OSC Jack as a backend. If you're interested in using OSC without visual scripting, check the OSC Jack project.

Custom Units

OSC Input unit

OSC Input is a unit for receiving OSC messages in a flow graph. You can specify a UDP port number and an OSC address to which the unit listens.

There are variants for different data types:

OscBangInput (trigger without data)

OscIntInput

OscFloatInput

OscStringInput

OscVector2Input

OscVector3Input

OscVector4Input

Note that it could trigger the event multiple times in a single frame.

OSC Output unit

OSC Output is a unit for sending OSC messages from a flow graph. You can specify a destination IP address, a UDP port number, and an OSC address to which the unit delivers messages.

There are variants for different data types:

OscBangOutput (trigger without data)

OscIntOutput

OscFloatOutput

OscStringOutput

OscVector2Output

OscVector3Output

OscVector4Output

How to install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .osc-jack .visualscripting ": "1 .0 .2 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: