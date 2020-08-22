Beta is a rigged human dummy model with a non-uniform topology, which is intended to be used as a VFX source.
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.beta": "1.0.2"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.beta": "1.0.2",
...