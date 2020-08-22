Beta

Beta is a rigged human dummy model with a non-uniform topology, which is intended to be used as a VFX source.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .beta ": "1 .0 .2 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: