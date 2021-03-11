Akvfx is a Unity plugin that captures color/depth data from an Azure Kinect device and converts them into attribute maps (textures) handy for using with Visual Effect Graph.
See also the System Requirements page of Azure Kinect DK. Note that Akvfx doesn't support Linux at the moment.
This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).
To the
scopedRegistries section:
{
"name": "Unity NuGet",
"url": "https://unitynuget-registry.azurewebsites.net",
"scopes": [ "org.nuget" ]
},
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
To the
dependencies section:
"jp.keijiro.akvfx": "1.0.4"
After changes, the manifest file should look like below:
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "Unity NuGet",
"url": "https://unitynuget-registry.azurewebsites.net",
"scopes": [ "org.nuget" ]
},
{
"name": "Keijiro",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
"scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"jp.keijiro.akvfx": "1.0.4",
...