Akvfx

Akvfx is a Unity plugin that captures color/depth data from an Azure Kinect device and converts them into attribute maps (textures) handy for using with Visual Effect Graph.

System Requirements

Unity 2019.3

Azure Kinect DK

See also the System Requirements page of Azure Kinect DK. Note that Akvfx doesn't support Linux at the moment.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{ "name" : "Unity NuGet" , "url" : "https://unitynuget-registry.azurewebsites.net" , "scopes" : [ "org.nuget" ] }, { "name" : "Keijiro" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.com" , "scopes" : [ "jp.keijiro" ] }

To the dependencies section:

" jp .keijiro .akvfx ": "1 .0 .4 "

After changes, the manifest file should look like below: