jka

jp.keijiro.akvfx

by Keijiro Takahashi
1.0.4 (see all)

Azure Kinect plugin for Unity VFX Graph

Overview

Readme

Akvfx

gif gif

Akvfx is a Unity plugin that captures color/depth data from an Azure Kinect device and converts them into attribute maps (textures) handy for using with Visual Effect Graph.

System Requirements

  • Unity 2019.3
  • Azure Kinect DK

See also the System Requirements page of Azure Kinect DK. Note that Akvfx doesn't support Linux at the moment.

How To Install

This package uses the scoped registry feature to resolve package dependencies. Please add the following sections to the manifest file (Packages/manifest.json).

To the scopedRegistries section:

{
  "name": "Unity NuGet",
  "url": "https://unitynuget-registry.azurewebsites.net",
  "scopes": [ "org.nuget" ]
},
{
  "name": "Keijiro",
  "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
  "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
}

To the dependencies section:

"jp.keijiro.akvfx": "1.0.4"

After changes, the manifest file should look like below:

{
  "scopedRegistries": [
    {
      "name": "Unity NuGet",
      "url": "https://unitynuget-registry.azurewebsites.net",
      "scopes": [ "org.nuget" ]
    },
    {
      "name": "Keijiro",
      "url": "https://registry.npmjs.com",
      "scopes": [ "jp.keijiro" ]
    }
  ],
  "dependencies": {
    "jp.keijiro.akvfx": "1.0.4",
    ...

