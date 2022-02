Abcvfx

Abcvfx is a Unity package that allows using an Alembic animation as a VFX source.

MeshBaker Component

MeshBaker is a Unity component that converts an animating mesh into an animating point cloud. It not only bakes vertex positions and normals but also vertex colors from a given texture.

It also supports a HAP video texture, which is useful for rendering a volumetric video like 4DViews.

You can bind a baked point cloud to a VFX component using VFXBakedMeshBinder.