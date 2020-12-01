jp-kernel is an npm module for implementing a Jupyter kernel that interacts with a Node.js session.

jp-kernel is a spin-off library from IJavascript, a Javascript kernel for the Jupyter notebook. It is currently used to implement the following kernels:

Anouncements

Version 2.0.0 require Node.js v6 or above so that we can use jmp@2 .

Version 1.3.0 (unpublished) use jmp@2 if compatible with the version of Node.js.

Version 1.2.0 implements message clear_output .

Version 1.1.0 ensures metadata is defined in display_data messages.

Version 1.0.0 (stable API) handles flag --hide-execution-result .

Version 0.1.5 handles input_request and input_reply messages.

Version 0.1.4 handles display_data and update_display_data messages.

Version 0.1.0 depends on jmp@0.7.2 , and jmp@0.7.2 depends on zeromq (which provides prebuilt bindings to the ZMQ library and is now maintained by the zeromq organisation).

Version 0.0.1 is the initial release based on IJavascript v5.0.13.

Install

The latest stable release is published on npm and can be installed by running:

npm install jp-kernel

The master branch in the github repository provides the latest development version and can be installed by:

git clone https://github.com/n-riesco/jp-kernel.git cd jp-kernel npm install

Usage

The source code documentation generated using JSDoc can be found here.

For real examples of usage, see the source documentation for:

Contributions

First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. Please, read CONTRIBUTING.md and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, ...

Next API v2

The jp-kernel API in the initial release v0.0.1 came into existence by a process of evolution. I want to take the opportunity that distributing jp-kernel as a package offers to design a new API. Below is a preview of what I have in mind:

class Kernel { constructor (config) { this .config = config; this .executionCount = 0 ; this .session = new Session({ cwd : this .config.cwd, parser : this .config.parser, transpile : this .config.transpile, }); this ._init(); } _init(initCB) {} interrupt(interruptCB) {} destroy(destroyCB) {} restart(restartCB) {} _onShellMessage(message) {} _onControlMessage(message) {} _onIOPubMessage(message) {} _onHBMessage(message) {} }

class KernelV4 extends Kernel { onStdout(data) {} onStderr(data) {} onShell_xxx(request) {} }

class KernelV5 extends Kernel { onStdout(data) {} onStderr(data) {} onShell_xxx(request) {} }

class Config { constructor (kernelConfig) { this .hideUndefined = kernelConfig.hideUndefined; this .initSession = kernelConfig.initSession; this .initScripts = kernelConfig.initScripts; this .kernelInfoReply = kernelConfig.kernelInfoReply; this .protocolVersion = kernelConfig.protocolVersion; this .connection = kernelConfig.connection; this .parser = kernelConfig.parser; } }

class Connection { constructor (connectionConfig) { this .config = connectionConfig; this .socket = { control : new jmp.Socket( "router" , scheme, key), shell : new jmp.Socket( "router" , scheme, key), iopub : new jmp.Socket( "pub" , scheme, key), hb : zmq.createSocket( "rep" ), }; } connect(listeners) {} disconnect() {} }