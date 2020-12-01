jp-kernel is an npm module for implementing a
Jupyter kernel
that interacts with a Node.js session.
jp-kernel is a spin-off library from
IJavascript, a Javascript kernel for
the Jupyter notebook. It is currently used to implement
the following kernels:
Version 2.0.0 require Node.js v6 or above so that we can use
jmp@2.
Version 1.3.0 (unpublished) use
jmp@2 if compatible with the version of Node.js.
Version 1.2.0 implements message
clear_output.
Version 1.1.0 ensures metadata is defined in
display_data messages.
Version 1.0.0 (stable API) handles flag
--hide-execution-result.
Version 0.1.5 handles
input_request and
input_reply messages.
Version 0.1.4 handles
display_data and
update_display_data messages.
Version 0.1.0 depends on
jmp@0.7.2, and
jmp@0.7.2 depends on
zeromq
(which provides prebuilt bindings to the ZMQ library and is now maintained by
the zeromq organisation).
Version 0.0.1 is the initial release based on IJavascript v5.0.13.
The latest stable release is published on
npm and can be installed by
running:
npm install jp-kernel
The master branch in the github repository provides the latest development version and can be installed by:
git clone https://github.com/n-riesco/jp-kernel.git
cd jp-kernel
npm install
The source code documentation generated using JSDoc can be found here.
For real examples of usage, see the source documentation for:
First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. Please, read CONTRIBUTING.md and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, ...
The
jp-kernel API in the initial release v0.0.1 came into existence by a
process of evolution. I want to take the opportunity that distributing
jp-kernel as a package offers to design a new API. Below is a preview of what
I have in mind:
class Kernel {
constructor(config) {
this.config = config;
this.executionCount = 0;
this.session = new Session({
cwd: this.config.cwd,
parser: this.config.parser,
transpile: this.config.transpile,
});
this._init();
}
_init(initCB) {}
interrupt(interruptCB) {}
destroy(destroyCB) {}
restart(restartCB) {}
_onShellMessage(message) {}
_onControlMessage(message) {}
_onIOPubMessage(message) {}
_onHBMessage(message) {}
}
class KernelV4 extends Kernel {
onStdout(data) {}
onStderr(data) {}
onShell_xxx(request) {}
}
class KernelV5 extends Kernel {
onStdout(data) {}
onStderr(data) {}
onShell_xxx(request) {}
}
class Config {
constructor(kernelConfig) {
this.hideUndefined = kernelConfig.hideUndefined;
this.initSession = kernelConfig.initSession;
this.initScripts = kernelConfig.initScripts;
this.kernelInfoReply = kernelConfig.kernelInfoReply;
this.protocolVersion = kernelConfig.protocolVersion;
this.connection = kernelConfig.connection;
this.parser = kernelConfig.parser;
}
}
class Connection {
constructor(connectionConfig) {
this.config = connectionConfig;
this.socket = {
control: new jmp.Socket("router", scheme, key),
shell: new jmp.Socket("router", scheme, key),
iopub: new jmp.Socket("pub", scheme, key),
hb: zmq.createSocket("rep"),
};
}
connect(listeners) {}
disconnect() {}
}
class Parser{
constructor() {
throw new Error("Cannot construct an abstract class");
}
getIdentifier(code, position) {
throw new Error("Not implemented");
}
validate(code) {
throw new Error("Not implemented");
}
}