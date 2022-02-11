Extending the properties panel changed significantly with
bpmn-js-properties-panel>=1. For the
0.xversion of the library, check out the 0.x branch. Read more on the changes in the changelog.
A properties panel extension for bpmn-js that adds the ability to edit technical properties (generic and Camunda).
The properties panel allows users to edit invisible BPMN properties in a convenient way.
Some of the features are:
Provide two HTML elements, one for the properties panel and one for the BPMN diagram:
<div class="modeler">
<div id="canvas"></div>
<div id="properties"></div>
</div>
Bootstrap bpmn-js with the properties panel and a properties provider:
import BpmnModeler from 'bpmn-js/lib/Modeler';
import {
BpmnPropertiesPanelModule,
BpmnPropertiesProviderModule,
} from 'bpmn-js-properties-panel';
const modeler = new BpmnModeler({
container: '#canvas',
propertiesPanel: {
parent: '#properties'
},
additionalModules: [
BpmnPropertiesPanelModule,
BpmnPropertiesProviderModule
]
});
For proper styling include the necessary stylesheets:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/bpmn-js-properties-panel/dist/assets/properties-panel.css">
If you use the
ElementTemplatesProviderModule, include also its stylesheet:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/bpmn-js-properties-panel/dist/assets/element-templates.css">
You may attach or detach the properties panel dynamically to any element on the page, too:
var propertiesPanel = bpmnJS.get('propertiesPanel');
// detach the panel
propertiesPanel.detach();
// attach it to some other element
propertiesPanel.attachTo('#other-properties');
In order to be able to edit Camunda related properties, use the camunda properties provider.
In addition, you need to define the
camunda namespace via camunda-bpmn-moddle.
var BpmnJS = require('bpmn-js/lib/Modeler'),
propertiesPanelModule = require('bpmn-js-properties-panel'),
// use Camunda properties provider
propertiesProviderModule = require('bpmn-js-properties-panel/lib/provider/camunda');
// a descriptor that defines Camunda related BPMN 2.0 XML extensions
var camundaModdleDescriptor = require('camunda-bpmn-moddle/resources/camunda');
var bpmnJS = new BpmnJS({
additionalModules: [
propertiesPanelModule,
propertiesProviderModule
],
container: '#canvas',
propertiesPanel: {
parent: '#properties'
},
// make camunda prefix known for import, editing and export
moddleExtensions: {
camunda: camundaModdleDescriptor
}
});
...
BpmnPropertiesPanelRenderer#attachTo(container: HTMLElement) => void
Attach the properties panel to a parent node.
const propertiesPanel = modeler.get('propertiesPanel');
propertiesPanel.attachTo('#other-properties');
BpmnPropertiesPanelRenderer#detach() => void
Detach the properties panel from its parent node.
const propertiesPanel = modeler.get('propertiesPanel');
propertiesPanel.detach();
BpmnPropertiesPanelRenderer#registerProvider(priority: Number, provider: PropertiesProvider) => void
Register a new properties provider to the properties panel.
class ExamplePropertiesProvider {
constructor(propertiesPanel) {
propertiesPanel.registerProvider(500, this);
}
getGroups(element) {
return (groups) => {
// add, modify or remove groups
// ...
return groups;
};
}
}
ExamplePropertiesProvider.$inject = [ 'propertiesPanel' ];
Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:
npm install
Then, depending on your use-case, you may run any of the following commands:
# build the library and run all tests
npm run all
# spin up a single local modeler instance
npm start
# run the full development setup
npm run dev
MIT