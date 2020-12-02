jp-babel is an
npm package that implements a
babel kernel for the Jupyter notebook). A Jupyter
notebook combines the creation of rich-text documents (including equations,
plots and videos) with the execution of code in a number of programming
languages.
The execution of code is carried out by means of a kernel that implements the Jupyter messaging protocol. There are kernels available for Python, Julia, Ruby, Haskell and many other languages.
jp-babel came to existence prompted by a number of requests from IJavascript users. See this issue for further details.
By publishing jp-babel I'm seeking to:
provide users with a "usable" babel kernel that with some support may become a fully featured kernel,
reuse the IJavascript code and develop a Node.js library to implement Jupyter kernels for other languages.
Please, refer to the installation notes for IJavascript.
For example, in Ubuntu 16.04, you can run:
sudo apt-get install nodejs-legacy npm ipython ipython-notebook
sudo npm install -g jp-babel
By default,
jp-babel is set to use the preset
babel-preset-env. Users can
customise their .babelrc. If they do
so, they must ensure all the referenced plugins and presets can be required from
within the
jp-babel session.
jp-Babel provides 5 executables:
jp-babel-install,
jp-babel-notebook,
jp-babel-console,
jp-babel-kernel and
jp-babel.
Their purpose and basic use is described in the sections below. Please, refer to
the usage notes for
further details.
jp-babel-install: jp-Babel kernel spec installer
'jp-babel-install` registers the jp-Babel kernel with Jupyter, so that other tools (e.g. the Jupyter notebook) can invoke it. The following command flags are recognised:
--debug enable debug messages
--help show this help
--hide-undefined do not show undefined results
--install=[local|global] install kernel for current user or globally
--protocol=version set messaging protocol version, e.g. 5.0
--show-undefined show undefined results
--spec-path=[none|full] set whether kernel spec uses full paths
--startup-script=path run script on kernel startup
(path can be a file or a folder)
--version show kernel version
--versions show kernel and library versions
--working-dir=path set kernel working directory
(default = current working directory)
jp-babel-notebook: jp-Babel notebook
After running
jp-babel-install, Jupyter notebook users can invoke the Jupyter
notebook as usual.
jp-babel-notebook is provided for convenience to users of
the IPython notebook prior to version 3.
jp-babel-notebook is a wrapper
around
ipython notebook. It extends the command flags accepted by
ipython notebook with the following:
--help show jp-Babel and notebook help
--jp-debug enable debug messages
--jp-help show this help
--jp-hide-undefined do not show undefined results
--jp-install=[local|global] install kernel for current user or globally
--jp-protocol=version set protocol version, e.g. 5.0
--jp-show-undefined show undefined results
--jp-spec-path=[none|full] set whether kernel spec uses full paths
--jp-startup-script=path run script on startup
(path can be a file or a folder)
--jp-working-dir=path set kernel working directory
(default = current working directory)
--version show kernel version
--versions show kernel and library versions
jp-babel-console: jp-Babel console
jp-babel-console is provided for convenience to users as a wrapper around
jupyter console --kernel=babel. The following command flags are recognised:
--help show jp-Babel and notebook help
--jp-debug enable debug messages
--jp-help show this help
--jp-hide-undefined do not show undefined results
--jp-install=[local|global] install kernel for current user or globally
--jp-protocol=version set protocol version, e.g. 5.0
--jp-show-undefined show undefined results
--jp-spec-path=[none|full] set whether kernel spec uses full paths
--jp-startup-script=path run script on startup
(path can be a file or a folder)
--jp-working-dir=path set kernel working directory
(default = current working directory)
--version show kernel version
--versions show kernel and library versions
jp-babel-kernel: jp-Babel kernel
jp-babel-kernel is the executable invoked by Jupyter tools (e.g. the
notebook) and that appears in the kernel spec that
jp-babel-install creates
for jp-Babel. You won't need this command, unless you want to create a
custom kernel spec.
Usage:
jp-babel-kernel [options] connection_file
Options:
--debug enable debug messages
--hide-undefined do not show undefined results
--protocol=Major[.minor[.patch]] set protocol version, e.g. 5.0
--session-working-dir=path set session working directory
--show-undefined show undefined results
--startup-script=path run script on startup
(path can be a file or a folder)
jp-babel: Deprecated CLI
jp-babel is provided for backwards-compatibility. It will be removed in the
next major-version update. Please, use
jp-babel-install or
jp-babel-notebook instead.
jp-babel takes 10-15 seconds on the first execution after kernel start
(Issue #4): This issue has been seen on a system using
npm 2. As suggested
here, running
npm dedupe on the
folder where
jp-babel was installed helps reduce this time. Alternatively,
using
npm 3 to install
jp-babel also helps.
First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. The maintenance of IJavascript is currently my priority. I would really appreciate some help. Please, read CONTRIBUTING and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, submission of tutorials...