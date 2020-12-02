jp-babel: A babel Kernel for the Jupyter Notebook

jp-babel is an npm package that implements a babel kernel for the Jupyter notebook). A Jupyter notebook combines the creation of rich-text documents (including equations, plots and videos) with the execution of code in a number of programming languages.

The execution of code is carried out by means of a kernel that implements the Jupyter messaging protocol. There are kernels available for Python, Julia, Ruby, Haskell and many other languages.

Proof-of-Concept and Goals

jp-babel came to existence prompted by a number of requests from IJavascript users. See this issue for further details.

By publishing jp-babel I'm seeking to:

provide users with a "usable" babel kernel that with some support may become a fully featured kernel,

reuse the IJavascript code and develop a Node.js library to implement Jupyter kernels for other languages.

Installation

Please, refer to the installation notes for IJavascript.

For example, in Ubuntu 16.04, you can run:

sudo apt-get install nodejs-legacy npm ipython ipython-notebook sudo npm install -g jp-babel

babelrc

By default, jp-babel is set to use the preset babel-preset-env. Users can customise their .babelrc. If they do so, they must ensure all the referenced plugins and presets can be required from within the jp-babel session.

Usage

jp-Babel provides 5 executables: jp-babel-install , jp-babel-notebook , jp-babel-console , jp-babel-kernel and jp-babel . Their purpose and basic use is described in the sections below. Please, refer to the usage notes for further details.

jp-babel-install : jp-Babel kernel spec installer

'jp-babel-install` registers the jp-Babel kernel with Jupyter, so that other tools (e.g. the Jupyter notebook) can invoke it. The following command flags are recognised:

( path can be a file or a folder) (default = current working directory)

jp-babel-notebook : jp-Babel notebook

After running jp-babel-install , Jupyter notebook users can invoke the Jupyter notebook as usual. jp-babel-notebook is provided for convenience to users of the IPython notebook prior to version 3. jp-babel-notebook is a wrapper around ipython notebook . It extends the command flags accepted by ipython notebook with the following:

( path can be a file or a folder) (default = current working directory)

jp-babel-console : jp-Babel console

jp-babel-console is provided for convenience to users as a wrapper around jupyter console --kernel=babel . The following command flags are recognised:

( path can be a file or a folder) (default = current working directory)

jp-babel-kernel : jp-Babel kernel

jp-babel-kernel is the executable invoked by Jupyter tools (e.g. the notebook) and that appears in the kernel spec that jp-babel-install creates for jp-Babel. You won't need this command, unless you want to create a custom kernel spec.

Usage: jp-babel-kernel [options] connection_file Options: - -debug enable debug messages - -hide-undefined do not show undefined results - -protocol=Major[.minor[.patch]] set protocol version, e.g. 5.0 - -session-working-dir=path set session working directory - -show-undefined show undefined results - -startup-script=path run script on startup (path can be a file or a folder)

jp-babel : Deprecated CLI

jp-babel is provided for backwards-compatibility. It will be removed in the next major-version update. Please, use jp-babel-install or jp-babel-notebook instead.

Troubleshooting

jp-babel takes 10-15 seconds on the first execution after kernel start (Issue #4): This issue has been seen on a system using npm 2 . As suggested here, running npm dedupe on the folder where jp-babel was installed helps reduce this time. Alternatively, using npm 3 to install jp-babel also helps.

Contributions

First of all, thank you for taking the time to contribute. The maintenance of IJavascript is currently my priority. I would really appreciate some help. Please, read CONTRIBUTING and use the issue tracker for any contributions: support requests, bug reports, enhancement requests, pull requests, submission of tutorials...

TO DO