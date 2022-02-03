What is joynr?
joynr is a web-based communication framework for Java, C++, and JavaScript applications
wanting to interact with other applications, no matter whether they're deployed on consumer
devices, vehicles, backend infrastructure or in the cloud.
joynr makes writing distributed applications easy, as it:
- takes care of determining the most appropriate communication paradigm to talk with the desired
end point
- provides a simple application programming interface to the joynr framework
- speeds up integration of new applications
... allowing you to focus on building your distributed application.
How do I write joynr?
joynr is correctly written as "joynr". It is not an abbreviation nor a combination of words.
Documentation
Have a peek at our documentation for more information:
- Get to know joynr -- Introduction to joynr
- Using joynr -- General information about joynr
- Franca IDL overview -- Introduction to Franca Interface Definition Language
used for modelling
- joynr Code Generator -- Using the joynr Code Generator to generate code
from the Franca model files
- Infrastructure -- Setting up the joynr infrastructure components for your environment
- Multiple backends -- joynr with multiple backends (multiple global connections)
- Building joynr
- Developer documentation
- Java and JEE
- Android
- C++
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- Tutorials
- Radio App Tutorial -- Create your first joynr app: define a communication
interface, implement a provider, and create a consumer
- Broadcast Tutorial -- Learn about (selective) broadcasts and
implement a geocast
- JavaScript Tutorial -- Create your first joynr JavaScript application
- Distribution -- How to get joynr
- Versioning scheme -- Meaning of joynr version numbers
- Release Notes -- All joynr releases and API changes at a glance