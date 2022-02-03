openbase logo
joynr-generator

by bmwcarit
1.19.7 (see all)

A transport protocol agnostic (MQTT, HTTP, WebSockets etc.) Franca IDL based communication framework supporting multiple communication paradigms (RPC, Pub-Sub, broadcast etc.)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

163

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

88

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

joynr

What is joynr?

joynr is a web-based communication framework for Java, C++, and JavaScript applications wanting to interact with other applications, no matter whether they're deployed on consumer devices, vehicles, backend infrastructure or in the cloud.

joynr makes writing distributed applications easy, as it:

  • takes care of determining the most appropriate communication paradigm to talk with the desired end point
  • provides a simple application programming interface to the joynr framework
  • speeds up integration of new applications

... allowing you to focus on building your distributed application.

How do I write joynr?

joynr is correctly written as "joynr". It is not an abbreviation nor a combination of words.

Documentation

Have a peek at our documentation for more information:

