What is joynr?

joynr is a web-based communication framework for Java, C++, and JavaScript applications wanting to interact with other applications, no matter whether they're deployed on consumer devices, vehicles, backend infrastructure or in the cloud.

joynr makes writing distributed applications easy, as it:

takes care of determining the most appropriate communication paradigm to talk with the desired end point

provides a simple application programming interface to the joynr framework

speeds up integration of new applications

... allowing you to focus on building your distributed application.

How do I write joynr?

joynr is correctly written as "joynr". It is not an abbreviation nor a combination of words.

Documentation

Have a peek at our documentation for more information: