A pure Javascript ZooKeeper client module for Node.js.

This module is designed to resemble the ZooKeeper Java client API but with tweaks to follow the convention of Node.js modules. Developers that are familiar with the ZooKeeper Java client would be able to pick it up quickly.

This module has been tested to work with ZooKeeper version 3.4.*.

Installation

You can install it using npm:

$ npm install node-zookeeper-client

Example

1. Create a node using given path:

var zookeeper = require ( 'node-zookeeper-client' ); var client = zookeeper.createClient( 'localhost:2181' ); var path = process.argv[ 2 ]; client.once( 'connected' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Connected to the server.' ); client.create(path, function ( error ) { if (error) { console .log( 'Failed to create node: %s due to: %s.' , path, error); } else { console .log( 'Node: %s is successfully created.' , path); } client.close(); }); }); client.connect();

2. List and watch the children of given node:

var zookeeper = require ( 'node-zookeeper-client' ); var client = zookeeper.createClient( 'localhost:2181' ); var path = process.argv[ 2 ]; function listChildren ( client, path ) { client.getChildren( path, function ( event ) { console .log( 'Got watcher event: %s' , event); listChildren(client, path); }, function ( error, children, stat ) { if (error) { console .log( 'Failed to list children of %s due to: %s.' , path, error ); return ; } console .log( 'Children of %s are: %j.' , path, children); } ); } client.once( 'connected' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Connected to ZooKeeper.' ); listChildren(client, path); }); client.connect();

Documentation

Client createClient(connectionString, [options])

Factory method to create a new zookeeper client instance.

Arguments

connectionString String - Comma separated host:port pairs, each represents a ZooKeeper server. You can optionally append a chroot path, then the client would be rooted at the given path. e.g. 'localhost:3000,locahost:3001,localhost:3002' 'localhost:2181,localhost:2182/test'

options Object - An object to set the client options. Currently available options are: sessionTimeout Session timeout in milliseconds, defaults to 30 seconds. spinDelay The delay (in milliseconds) between each connection attempts. retries The number of retry attempts for connection loss exception. Defaults options: { sessionTimeout : 30000 , spinDelay : 1000 , retries : 0 }



Example

var client = zookeeper.createClient( 'localhost:2181/test' , { sessionTimeout : 10000 } );

Client

This is the main class of ZooKeeper client module. An application must use createClient method to instantiate the client.

Once a connection from the client to the server is established, a session id is assigned to the client. The client will starts sending heart beats to the server periodically to keep the session valid.

If the client fails to send heart beats to the server for a prolonged period of time (exceeding the sessionTimeout value), the server will expire the session. The client object will no longer be usable.

If the ZooKeeper server the client currently connects to fails or otherwise does not respond, the client will automatically try to connect to another server before its session times out. If successful, the application can continue to use the client.

This class inherits from events.EventEmitter class, see Event for details.

void connect()

Initiate the connection to the provided server list (ensemble). The client will pick an arbitrary server from the list and attempt to connect to it. If the establishment of the connection fails, another server will be tried (picked randomly) until a connection is established or close method is invoked.

void close()

Close this client. Once the client is closed, its session becomes invalid. All the ephemeral nodes in the ZooKeeper server associated with the session will be removed. The watchers left on those nodes (and on their parents) will be triggered.

void create(path, [data], [acls], [mode], callback)

Create a node with given path, data, acls and mode.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. data Buffer - The data buffer, optional, defaults to null.

- The data buffer, optional, defaults to null. acls Array - An array of ACL objects, optional, defaults to ACL.OPEN_ACL_UNSAFE

- An array of ACL objects, optional, defaults to mode CreateMode - The creation mode, optional, defaults to CreateMode.PERSISTENT

- The creation mode, optional, defaults to callback(error, path) Function - The callback function.

Example

zookeeper.create( '/test/demo' , Buffer.from( 'data' ), CreateMode.EPHEMERAL, function ( error, path ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Node: %s is created.' , path); } );

void remove(path, [version], callback)

Delete a node with the given path and version. If version is provided and not equal to -1, the request will fail when the provided version does not match the server version.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. version Number - The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1.

- The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1. callback(error) Function - The callback function.

Example

zookeeper.remove( '/test/demo' , -1 , function ( error ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Node is deleted.' ); });

void removeRecursive(path, [version], callback)

Deletes a node and all its children with the given path and version.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. version Number - The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1.

- The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1. callback(error) Function - The callback function.

Example

zookeeper.removeRecursive( '/test/demo' , -1 , function ( error ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Nodes removed.' ); });

void exists(path, [watcher], callback)

Check the existence of a node. The callback will be invoked with the stat of the given path, or null if no such node exists.

If the watcher function is provided and the operation is successful (no error), a watcher will be placed on the node with the given path. The watcher will be triggered by a successful operation that creates the node, deletes the node or sets the data on the node.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. watcher(event) Function - The watcher function, optional. The event is an instance of Event

- The watcher function, optional. The is an instance of callback(error, stat) Function - The callback function. The stat is an instance of Stat .

Example

zookeeper.exists( '/test/demo' , function ( error, stat ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } if (stat) { console .log( 'Node exists.' ); } else { console .log( 'Node does not exist.' ); } });

void getChildren(path, [watcher], callback)

For the given node path, retrieve the children list and the stat. The children will be an unordered list of strings.

If the watcher callback is provided and the operation is successfully, a watcher will be placed the given node. The watcher will be triggered when an operation successfully deletes the given node or creates/deletes the child under it.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. watcher(event) Function - The watcher function, optional. The event is an instance of Event

- The watcher function, optional. The is an instance of callback(error, children, stat) Function - The callback function. The children is an array of strings and the stat is an instance of Stat .

Example

zookeeper.getChildren( '/test/demo' , function ( error, children, stats ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Children are: %j.' , children); });

void listSubTreeBFS(path, callback)

Retrieve a list of all children including itself for the given node path.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. callback(error, children) Function - The callback function. The children is an array of strings.

Example

zookeeper.listSubTreeBFS( '/test/demo' , function ( error, children ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Children are: %j.' , children); });

void getData(path, [watcher], callback)

Retrieve the data and the stat of the node of the given path. If the watcher function is provided and the operation is successful (no error), a watcher will be placed on the node with the given path. The watch will be triggered by a successful operation which sets data on the node, or deletes the node.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. watcher(event) Function - The watcher function, optional. The event is an instance of Event

- The watcher function, optional. The is an instance of callback(error, data, stat) Function - The callback function. The data is an instance of Buffer and stat is an instance of Stat .

Example

zookeeper.getData( '/test/demo' , function ( event ) { console .log( 'Got event: %s.' , event); }, function ( error, data, stat ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Got data: %s' , data.toString( 'utf8' )); } );

void setData(path, data, [version], callback)

Set the data for the node of the given path if such a node exists and the optional given version matches the version of the node (if the given version is -1, it matches any node's versions). The stat of the node will be returned through the callback function.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. data Buffer - The data buffer.

- The data buffer. version Number - The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1.

- The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1. callback(error, stat) Function - The callback function. The stat is an instance of Stat .

Example

zookeeper.setData( '/test/demo' , null , 2 , function ( error, stat ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Data is set.' ); });

void getACL(path, callback)

Retrieve the list of ACL and stat of the node of the given path.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. callback(error, acls, stat) Function - The callback function. acls is an array of ACL instances. The stat is an instance of Stat .

Example

zookeeper.getACL( '/test/demo' , function ( error, acls, stat ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'ACL(s) are: %j' , acls); });

void setACL(path, acls, [version], callback)

Set the ACL for the node of the given path if such a node exists and the given version (optional) matches the version of the node on the server. (if the given version is -1, it matches any versions).

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. acls Array - An array of ACL instances.

- An array of instances. version Number - The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1.

- The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1. callback(error, stat) Function - The callback function. The stat is an instance of Stat .

Example

zookeeper.setACL( '/test/demo' , [ new zookeeper.ACL( zookeeeper.Permission.ADMIN, new zookeeper.Id( 'ip' , '127.0.0.1' ) ) ], function ( error, acls, stat ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'New ACL is set.' ); } );

Transaction transaction()

Create and return a new Transaction instance which provides a builder object that can be used to construct and commit a set of operations atomically.

See Transaction for details.

Example

var transaction = zookeeper.transaction();

void mkdirp(path, [data], [acls], [mode], callback)

Create given path in a way similar to mkdir -p .

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. data Buffer - The data buffer, optional, defaults to null .

- The data buffer, optional, defaults to . acls Array - An array of ACL objects, optional, defaults to ACL.OPEN_ACL_UNSAFE

- An array of ACL objects, optional, defaults to mode CreateMode - The creation mode, optional, defaults to CreateMode.PERSISTENT

- The creation mode, optional, defaults to callback(error, path) Function - The callback function.

Example

zookeeper.mkdirp( '/test/demo/1/2/3' , function ( error, path ) { if (error) { console .log(error.stack); return ; } console .log( 'Node: %s is created.' , path); });

void addAuthInfo(scheme, auth)

Add the specified scheme:auth information to this client.

Arguments

scheme String - The authentication scheme.

- The authentication scheme. auth Buffer - The authentication data buffer.

Example

zookeeper.addAuthInfo( 'ip' , Buffer.from( '127.0.0.1' ));

State getState()

Return the current client state.

Example

var client = zookeeper.createClient({...}); var state = client.getState(); console .log( 'Current state is: %s' , state);

Buffer getSessionId()

Returns the session id of this client instance. The value returned is not valid until the client connects to a server and may change after a re-connect.

The id returned is a long integer stored into a 8 bytes Buffer since Javascript does not support long integer natively.

Example

var client = zookeeper.createClient({...}); var id = client.getSessionId(); console .log( 'Session id is: %s' , id.toString( 'hex' ));

Buffer getSessionPassword()

Returns the session password of this client instance. The value returned is not valid until the client connects to a server and may change after a re-connect.

The value returned is an instance of Buffer .

Example

var client = zookeeper.createClient({...}); var pwd = client.getSessionPassword();

Number getSessionTimeout()

Returns the negotiated session timeout (in milliseconds) for this client instance. The value returned is not valid until the client connects to a server and may change after a re-connect.

Example

var client = zookeeper.createClient({...}); var sessionTimeout = client.getSessionTimeout();

State

After the connect() method is invoked, the ZooKeeper client starts its life cycle and transitions its state as described in the following diagram.

There are two ways to watch the client state changes:

1. Node.js convention: Register event listener on the specific event which interests you. The following is the list of events that can be watched:

connected - Client is connected and ready.

- Client is connected and ready. connectedReadOnly - Client is connected to a readonly server.

- Client is connected to a readonly server. disconnected - The connection between client and server is dropped.

- The connection between client and server is dropped. expired - The client session is expired.

- The client session is expired. authenticationFailed - Failed to authenticate with the server.

Note: some events (e.g. connected or disconnected ) maybe be emitted more than once during the client life cycle.

Example

client.on( 'connected' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Client state is changed to connected.' ); });

2. Java client convention: Register one event listener on the state event to watch all state transitions. The listener callback will be called with an instance of the State class. The following is the list of exported state instances:

State.CONNECTED - Client is connected and ready.

- Client is connected and ready. State.CONNECTED_READ_ONLY - Client is connected to a readonly server.

- Client is connected to a readonly server. State.DISCONNECTED - The connection between client and server is dropped.

- The connection between client and server is dropped. State.EXPIRED - The client session is expired.

- The client session is expired. State.AUTH_FAILED - Failed to authenticate with the server.

client.on( 'state' , function ( state ) { if (state === zookeeper.State.SYNC_CONNECTED) { console .log( 'Client state is changed to connected.' ); } });

Event

Optionally, you can register watcher functions when calling exists , getChildren and getData methods. The watcher function will be called with an instance of Event .

Properties

There are four type of events are exposed as Event class properties.

NODE_CREATED - Watched node is created.

- Watched node is created. NODE_DELETED - watched node is deleted.

- watched node is deleted. NODE_DATA_CHANGED - Data of watched node is changed.

- Data of watched node is changed. NODE_CHILDREN_CHANGED - Children of watched node is changed.

Number getType()

Return the type of the event.

String getName()

Return the name of the event.

Number getPath()

Return the path of the event.

String toString()

Return a string representation of the event.

Transaction

Transaction provides a builder interface to construct and commit a set of operations atomically.

Example

var client = zookeeper.createClient(process.argv[ 2 ] || 'localhost:2181' ); client.once( 'connected' , function ( ) { client.transaction(). create( '/txn' ). create( '/txn/1' , Buffer.from( 'transaction' )). setData( '/txn/1' , Buffer.from( 'test' ), -1 ). check( '/txn/1' ). remove( '/txn/1' , -1 ). remove( '/txn' ). commit( function ( error, results ) { if (error) { console .log( 'Failed to execute the transaction: %s, results: %j' , error, results ); return ; } console .log( 'Transaction completed.' ); client.close(); }); }); client.connect();

Transaction create(path, [data], [acls], [mode])

Add a create operation with given path, data, acls and mode.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. data Buffer - The data buffer, optional, defaults to null.

- The data buffer, optional, defaults to null. acls Array - An array of ACL objects, optional, defaults to ACL.OPEN_ACL_UNSAFE

- An array of ACL objects, optional, defaults to mode CreateMode - The creation mode, optional, defaults to CreateMode.PERSISTENT

Transaction setData(path, data, [version])

Add a set-data operation with the given path, data and optional version.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. data Buffer - The data buffer, or null.

- The data buffer, or null. version Number - The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1.

Transaction check(path, [version])

Add a check (existence) operation with given path and optional version.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. version Number - The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1.

Transaction remove(path, data, version)

Add a delete operation with the given path and optional version.

Arguments

path String - Path of the node.

- Path of the node. version Number - The version of the node, optional, defaults to -1.

void commit(callback)

Execute the transaction atomically.

Arguments

callback(error, results) Function - The callback function.

Exception

If the requested operation fails due to reason related to ZooKeeper, the error which is passed into callback function will be an instance of Exception class.

The exception can be identified through its error code, the following is the list of error codes that are exported through Exception class.

Exception.OK

Exception.SYSTEM_ERROR

Exception.RUNTIME_INCONSISTENCY

Exception.DATA_INCONSISTENCY

Exception.CONNECTION_LOSS

Exception.MARSHALLING_ERROR

Exception.UNIMPLEMENTED

Exception.OPERATION_TIMEOUT

Exception.BAD_ARGUMENTS

Exception.API_ERROR

Exception.NO_NODE

Exception.NO_AUTH

Exception.BAD_VERSION

Exception.NO_CHILDREN_FOR_EPHEMERALS

Exception.NODE_EXISTS

Exception.NOT_EMPTY

Exception.SESSION_EXPIRED

Exception.INVALID_CALLBACK

Exception.INVALID_ACL

Exception.AUTH_FAILED

Example

zookeeper.create( '/test/demo' , function ( error, path ) { if (error) { if (error.getCode() == zookeeper.Exception.NODE_EXISTS) { console .log( 'Node exists.' ); } else { console .log(error.stack); } return ; } console .log( 'Node: %s is created.' , path); });

Number getCode()

Return the error code of the exception.

String getPath()

Return the associated node path of the exception. The path can be undefined if the exception is not related to node.

String getName()

Return the exception name as defined in aforementioned list.

String toString()

Return the exception in a readable string.

Dependency

This module depends on the following third-party libraries:

License

This module is licensed under MIT License