JoyCon is zero-dependency but feature-complete.
yarn add joycon
const JoyCon = require('joycon')
const joycon = new JoyCon()
joycon.load(['package-lock.json', 'yarn.lock'])
.then(result => {
// result is {} when files do not exist
// otherwise { path, data }
})
By default non-js files are parsed as JSON, if you want something different you can add a loader:
const joycon = new JoyCon()
joycon.addLoader({
test: /\.toml$/,
load(filepath) {
return require('toml').parse(filepath)
}
})
joycon.load(['cargo.toml'])
string[]
The files to search.
The directory to search files.
The directory to stop searching.
You can load config from certain property in a
package.json file. For example, when you set
packageKey: 'babel', it will load the
babel property in
package.json instead of the entire data.
(str: string) => any
JSON.parse
The function used to parse JSON string.
files defaults to
options.files.
cwd defaults to
options.cwd.
stopDir defaults to
options.stopDir then
path.parse(cwd).root.
If using a single object
options, it will be the same as constructor options.
Search files and resolve the path of the file we found.
There's also
.resolveSync method.
The signature is the same as resolve.
Search files and resolve
{ path, data } of the file we found.
There's also
.loadSync method.
interface Loader {
name?: string
test: RegExp
load(filepath: string)?: Promise<any>
loadSync(filepath: string)?: any
}
At least one of
load and
loadSync is required, depending on whether you're calling the synchonous methods or not.
Remove loaders by loader name.
Each JoyCon instance uses its own cache.
joycon © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).
github.com/egoist · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily