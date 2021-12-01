openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
joy

joycon

by EGOIST
3.1.1 (see all)

Find and load config files with joy.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

joycon

NPM version NPM downloads install size CircleCI donate chat

Differences with cosmiconfig?

JoyCon is zero-dependency but feature-complete.

Install

yarn add joycon

Usage

const JoyCon = require('joycon')

const joycon = new JoyCon()

joycon.load(['package-lock.json', 'yarn.lock'])
.then(result => {
  // result is {} when files do not exist
  // otherwise { path, data }
})

By default non-js files are parsed as JSON, if you want something different you can add a loader:

const joycon = new JoyCon()

joycon.addLoader({
  test: /\.toml$/,
  load(filepath) {
    return require('toml').parse(filepath)
  }
})

joycon.load(['cargo.toml'])

API

constructor([options])

options

files
  • Type: string[]

The files to search.

cwd

The directory to search files.

stopDir

The directory to stop searching.

packageKey

You can load config from certain property in a package.json file. For example, when you set packageKey: 'babel', it will load the babel property in package.json instead of the entire data.

parseJSON
  • Type: (str: string) => any
  • Default: JSON.parse

The function used to parse JSON string.

resolve([files], [cwd], [stopDir])

resolve([options])

files defaults to options.files.

cwd defaults to options.cwd.

stopDir defaults to options.stopDir then path.parse(cwd).root.

If using a single object options, it will be the same as constructor options.

Search files and resolve the path of the file we found.

There's also .resolveSync method.

load(...args)

The signature is the same as resolve.

Search files and resolve { path, data } of the file we found.

There's also .loadSync method.

addLoader(Loader)

interface Loader {
  name?: string
  test: RegExp
  load(filepath: string)?: Promise<any>
  loadSync(filepath: string)?: any
}

At least one of load and loadSync is required, depending on whether you're calling the synchonous methods or not.

removeLoader(name)

Remove loaders by loader name.

clearCache()

Each JoyCon instance uses its own cache.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

joycon © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

github.com/egoist · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial