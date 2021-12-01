joycon

Differences with cosmiconfig?

JoyCon is zero-dependency but feature-complete.

Install

yarn add joycon

Usage

const JoyCon = require ( 'joycon' ) const joycon = new JoyCon() joycon.load([ 'package-lock.json' , 'yarn.lock' ]) .then( result => { })

By default non-js files are parsed as JSON, if you want something different you can add a loader:

const joycon = new JoyCon() joycon.addLoader({ test : /\.toml$/ , load(filepath) { return require ( 'toml' ).parse(filepath) } }) joycon.load([ 'cargo.toml' ])

API

options

files

Type: string[]

The files to search.

cwd

The directory to search files.

stopDir

The directory to stop searching.

packageKey

You can load config from certain property in a package.json file. For example, when you set packageKey: 'babel' , it will load the babel property in package.json instead of the entire data.

parseJSON

Type: (str: string) => any

Default: JSON.parse

The function used to parse JSON string.

files defaults to options.files .

cwd defaults to options.cwd .

stopDir defaults to options.stopDir then path.parse(cwd).root .

If using a single object options , it will be the same as constructor options.

Search files and resolve the path of the file we found.

There's also .resolveSync method.

The signature is the same as resolve.

Search files and resolve { path, data } of the file we found.

There's also .loadSync method.

interface Loader { name?: string test: RegExp load(filepath: string )?: Promise < any > loadSync(filepath: string )?: any }

At least one of load and loadSync is required, depending on whether you're calling the synchonous methods or not.

Remove loaders by loader name.

Each JoyCon instance uses its own cache.

Contributing

