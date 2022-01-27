openbase logo
Readme

journalize

A collection of functions useful for making prose reader friendly. Inspired by (and initially based on) Django's django.contrib.humanize.

build status Coveralls branch npm version npm

Why did you create this?

I've always really appreciated the built-in functionality provided by Django's humanize, and I wanted to port it over to JavaScript/Node.js. Originally this was to be a collection of custom filters, but I think it could be just as useful as a generic library.

Installation

npm install journalize

# or

yarn add journalize

journalize tries to support the many ways to load packages in the Node.js ecosystem.

If you use a module bundler like Browserify or Webpack, a version of journalize is built to be compatible.

const journalize = require('journalize');

// you can also reach in and grab specific functions
const intcomma = require('journalize').intcomma;
// or
const { intcomma } = require('journalize');

It also supports ES6 imports:

import { intcomma } from 'journalize';

// or if you want the whole thing
import * as journalize from 'journalize';

API Docs

Table of Contents

apdate

Returns an AP-formatted date string that corresponds with the supplied Date. If an input is not passed, it will use the result of new Date();.

Parameters

  • date Date? JavaScript Date object, defaults to current date if not passed (optional, default new Date())

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

// Remember that JavaScript zero-indexes months!
journalize.apdate(new Date(2016, 10, 8));
// returns 'Nov. 8, 2016'

// Uses the current date if no parameter is passed
journalize.apdate();
// returns 'July 4, 2016' (pretend it is actually July 4, 2016)

Returns string

apmonth

Returns an AP-formatted month string that corresponds with the supplied Date. If an input is not passed, it will use the result of new Date();.

Parameters

  • date Date? JavaScript Date object, defaults to current date if not passed (optional, default new Date())

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

// Remember that JavaScript zero-indexes months!
journalize.apmonth(new Date(2016, 10, 8));
// returns 'Nov.'

// Uses the current date if no parameter is passed
journalize.apmonth();
// returns 'July' (pretend it is actually July)

Returns string

apnumber

Converts an integer to string representation per AP style rules. If an integer is not one that would be converted, it is returned in its original form.

If a non-integer is given, it will be returned in its original form as well.

Parameters

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

journalize.apnumber(8);
// returns 'eight'

journalize.apnumber(42);
// returns 42

Returns string

aptime

Returns an AP-formatted time string that corresponds with the supplied Date. If an input is not passed, it will use the result of new Date();.

Parameters

  • date Date? JavaScript Date object, defaults to current date if not passed (optional, default new Date())

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

// Bright and early
journalize.aptime(new Date(2016, 10, 8, 6, 30));
// returns '6:30 a.m.'

// It can handle `p.m.` too
journalize.aptime(new Date(2016, 10, 8, 16, 30));
// returns '4:30 p.m.'

// Uses the current time if no parameter is passed
journalize.aptime();
// returns '6:45 p.m.' (pretend it is actually 6:45 p.m. right now)

Returns string

capfirst

Capitalizes the first character of a value and returns it.

Parameters

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

journalize.capfirst('hello world');
// returns 'Hello world'

Returns string

intcomma

Alters a string or number to include commas. If val is undefined or null, an empty string is returned.

Parameters

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

journalize.intcomma(10311);
// returns '10,311'

journalize.intcomma('1234567.1234567');
// returns '1,234,567.1234567'

Returns string

intword

Converts a large integer into a string representation. Only makes sense for numbers at least 1 million or more.

Parameters

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

journalize.intword(1000000);
// returns '1 million'

journalize.intword(6500000000000);
// returns '6.5 trillion'

Returns string

ordinal

Converts an integer into its ordinal form. If spellOutOrdinals is true, 1 through 9 will be spelled out per AP style. Handles the special cases of 11, 12 and 13, too. If a non-integer is submitted it will be returned in its original form.

Parameters

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

journalize.ordinal(5);
// returns '5th'

journalize.ordinal(13);
// returns '13th'

journalize.ordinal(103);
// returns '103rd'

journalize.ordinal(7, true);
// returns 'seventh'

Returns string

pluralize

Returns a plural suffix if the value is not 1. By default, pluralize uses "s" as the suffix. If a String is provided, pluralize will attempt to convert it into a Number. If an Array is provided instead of a number, the length of the Array is used to determine the suffix. An alternative plural suffix can be provided as the second parameter, and if necessary, an alternative singular suffix can be provided as the third.

Parameters

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

// typical usage
'vote' + journalize.pluralize(0); // votes
'vote' + journalize.pluralize(1); // vote
'vote' + journalize.pluralize(2); // votes

// the plural suffix may be changed
'class' + journalize.pluralize(0, 'es'); // classes
'class' + journalize.pluralize(1, 'es'); // class
'class' + journalize.pluralize(2, 'es'); // classes

// some words also need a custom singular suffix
'cand' + journalize.pluralize(0, 'ies', 'y'); // candies
'cand' + journalize.pluralize(1, 'ies', 'y'); // candy
'cand' + journalize.pluralize(2, 'ies', 'y'); // candies

Returns string

widont

Prevents "widows" - a word by itself on a line - from appearing in strings by replacing the space between the last two words with a non-breaking space character.

Parameters

  • val string
  • replaceChar string The character to replace the space with (optional, default '\xA0')

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

journalize.widont('this is a string');
// returns 'this is a&nbsp;string'

journalize.widont('this is a string', 'HELLO');
// returns 'this is aHELLOstring'

Returns string

yesno

Given a mapping of arguments for true, false, and (optionally) null/undefined, return a string according to the value. If maybe is not provided, a null or undefined value will return the no argument.

Parameters

Examples

var journalize = require('journalize');

journalize.yesno(true);
// returns 'yes'
journalize.yesno(false);
// returns 'no'
journalize.yesno(null);
// returns 'maybe'

journalize.yesno(true, 'yay', 'nay', 'shruggie');
// returns 'yay'
journalize.yesno(false, 'yay', 'nay', 'shruggie');
// returns 'nay'
journalize.yesno(null, 'yay', 'nay', 'shruggie');
// returns 'shruggie'

Returns (string | boolean | Null | undefined)

What if I do want to use this in Nunjucks?

Great question! I cannot speak to whether this is the best way, but it's what I've done without issue since journalize was released.

Once you have your nunjucks environment, you can loop through the properties of journalize and add each function as a filter.

const journalize = require('journalize');
const nunjucks = require('nunjucks');

const env = nunjucks.configure(/* */);

/*
Set up `journalize`.
 */
for (let key in journalize) {
  let func = journalize[key];

  if (typeof func === 'function') {
    env.addFilter(key, func); // this would work with env.addGlobal, too
  }
}

Now every function of journalize is available in your templates!

License

MIT

