A collection of functions useful for making prose reader friendly. Inspired by (and initially based on) Django's
django.contrib.humanize.
I've always really appreciated the built-in functionality provided by Django's
humanize, and I wanted to port it over to JavaScript/Node.js. Originally this was to be a collection of custom filters, but I think it could be just as useful as a generic library.
npm install journalize
# or
yarn add journalize
journalize tries to support the many ways to load packages in the Node.js ecosystem.
If you use a module bundler like Browserify or Webpack, a version of
journalize is built to be compatible.
const journalize = require('journalize');
// you can also reach in and grab specific functions
const intcomma = require('journalize').intcomma;
// or
const { intcomma } = require('journalize');
It also supports ES6 imports:
import { intcomma } from 'journalize';
// or if you want the whole thing
import * as journalize from 'journalize';
Returns an AP-formatted date string that corresponds with the supplied
Date. If an
input is not passed, it will use the result of
new Date();.
date Date? JavaScript Date object, defaults to current date if
not passed (optional, default
new Date())
var journalize = require('journalize');
// Remember that JavaScript zero-indexes months!
journalize.apdate(new Date(2016, 10, 8));
// returns 'Nov. 8, 2016'
// Uses the current date if no parameter is passed
journalize.apdate();
// returns 'July 4, 2016' (pretend it is actually July 4, 2016)
Returns string
Returns an AP-formatted month string that corresponds with the supplied
Date. If an
input is not passed, it will use the result of
new Date();.
date Date? JavaScript Date object, defaults to current date if
not passed (optional, default
new Date())
var journalize = require('journalize');
// Remember that JavaScript zero-indexes months!
journalize.apmonth(new Date(2016, 10, 8));
// returns 'Nov.'
// Uses the current date if no parameter is passed
journalize.apmonth();
// returns 'July' (pretend it is actually July)
Returns string
Converts an integer to string representation per AP style rules. If an integer is not one that would be converted, it is returned in its original form.
If a non-integer is given, it will be returned in its original form as well.
var journalize = require('journalize');
journalize.apnumber(8);
// returns 'eight'
journalize.apnumber(42);
// returns 42
Returns string
Returns an AP-formatted time string that corresponds with the supplied
Date. If an
input is not passed, it will use the result of
new Date();.
date Date? JavaScript Date object, defaults to current date if
not passed (optional, default
new Date())
var journalize = require('journalize');
// Bright and early
journalize.aptime(new Date(2016, 10, 8, 6, 30));
// returns '6:30 a.m.'
// It can handle `p.m.` too
journalize.aptime(new Date(2016, 10, 8, 16, 30));
// returns '4:30 p.m.'
// Uses the current time if no parameter is passed
journalize.aptime();
// returns '6:45 p.m.' (pretend it is actually 6:45 p.m. right now)
Returns string
Capitalizes the first character of a value and returns it.
val string
var journalize = require('journalize');
journalize.capfirst('hello world');
// returns 'Hello world'
Returns string
Alters a string or number to include commas. If
val is undefined or null,
an empty string is returned.
var journalize = require('journalize');
journalize.intcomma(10311);
// returns '10,311'
journalize.intcomma('1234567.1234567');
// returns '1,234,567.1234567'
Returns string
Converts a large integer into a string representation. Only makes sense for numbers at least 1 million or more.
var journalize = require('journalize');
journalize.intword(1000000);
// returns '1 million'
journalize.intword(6500000000000);
// returns '6.5 trillion'
Returns string
Converts an integer into its ordinal form. If
spellOutOrdinals is
true,
1 through 9 will be spelled out per AP style. Handles the special cases of
11, 12 and 13, too. If a non-integer is submitted it will be returned in
its original form.
var journalize = require('journalize');
journalize.ordinal(5);
// returns '5th'
journalize.ordinal(13);
// returns '13th'
journalize.ordinal(103);
// returns '103rd'
journalize.ordinal(7, true);
// returns 'seventh'
Returns string
Returns a plural suffix if the value is not 1. By default,
pluralize
uses "s" as the suffix. If a
String is provided,
pluralize will attempt
to convert it into a
Number. If an
Array is provided instead of a
number, the length of the
Array is used to determine the suffix. An
alternative plural suffix can be provided as the second parameter, and if
necessary, an alternative singular suffix can be provided as the third.
value (number | string | array)
pluralSuffix string (optional, default
's')
singularSuffix string (optional, default
'')
var journalize = require('journalize');
// typical usage
'vote' + journalize.pluralize(0); // votes
'vote' + journalize.pluralize(1); // vote
'vote' + journalize.pluralize(2); // votes
// the plural suffix may be changed
'class' + journalize.pluralize(0, 'es'); // classes
'class' + journalize.pluralize(1, 'es'); // class
'class' + journalize.pluralize(2, 'es'); // classes
// some words also need a custom singular suffix
'cand' + journalize.pluralize(0, 'ies', 'y'); // candies
'cand' + journalize.pluralize(1, 'ies', 'y'); // candy
'cand' + journalize.pluralize(2, 'ies', 'y'); // candies
Returns string
Prevents "widows" - a word by itself on a line - from appearing in strings by replacing the space between the last two words with a non-breaking space character.
var journalize = require('journalize');
journalize.widont('this is a string');
// returns 'this is a string'
journalize.widont('this is a string', 'HELLO');
// returns 'this is aHELLOstring'
Returns string
Given a mapping of arguments for
true,
false, and (optionally)
null/
undefined, return a string according to the value. If
maybe is not
provided, a
null or
undefined value will return the
no argument.
val (boolean | Null | undefined)
yes string (optional, default
'yes')
no string (optional, default
'no')
maybe string (optional, default
'maybe')
var journalize = require('journalize');
journalize.yesno(true);
// returns 'yes'
journalize.yesno(false);
// returns 'no'
journalize.yesno(null);
// returns 'maybe'
journalize.yesno(true, 'yay', 'nay', 'shruggie');
// returns 'yay'
journalize.yesno(false, 'yay', 'nay', 'shruggie');
// returns 'nay'
journalize.yesno(null, 'yay', 'nay', 'shruggie');
// returns 'shruggie'
Returns (string | boolean | Null | undefined)
Great question! I cannot speak to whether this is the best way, but it's what
I've done without issue since
journalize was released.
Once you have your
nunjucks environment, you can loop through the
properties of
journalize and add each function as a filter.
const journalize = require('journalize');
const nunjucks = require('nunjucks');
const env = nunjucks.configure(/* */);
/*
Set up `journalize`.
*/
for (let key in journalize) {
let func = journalize[key];
if (typeof func === 'function') {
env.addFilter(key, func); // this would work with env.addGlobal, too
}
}
Now every function of
journalize is available in your templates!
MIT