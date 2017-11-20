Environment for showcasing HTML, CSS and JavaScript, with editable source. It's like JSFiddle or JS Bin for self-hosted demos.
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jotted@latest/jotted.min.css">
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jotted@latest/jotted.min.js"></script>
textareas for editing by default.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="jotted.css">
<script src="jotted.js"></script>
<div id="editor"></div>
<script>
new Jotted(document.querySelector('#editor'), {
files: [{
type: 'html',
url: 'index.html'
}]
})
</script>
Initialize Jotted with
new Jotted(elementNode, optionsHash).
The first argument is a DOM container where the editor will be created. The second argument is a hash of options.
Available options are:
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
Array of
Objects specifying files that will be loaded. Objects inside the array must follow this pattern:
{
type: "html", // can be "html", "css", or "js"
url: "/index.html", // load the file from a url (restricted by the same-domain policy), OR
content: "<h1>HTML Content</h1>" // insert file content as string
}
Use either
url or
content, not both.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Specifies if panes/tabs without content/files should be visible.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Specifies if script tags inside HTML content should be ran.
Type:
String
Default:
result
Specifies which pane/tab should be the default one opened. Can be
result,
html,
css or
js.
Type:
Number
Default: 250
Sets the debounce interval used by the
change event (eg. render changes in the Result pane after a change in an editor).
Type:
Array
Default: []
Array of
Strings or
Objects setting the plugins used by this editor instance.
If
String, specify plugin name.
If
Object, follow this pattern:
{
name: 'less', // plugin name
options: {} // options hash to be passed to plugin
}
new Jotted(document.querySelector('#demo'), {
files: [{
type: 'css',
url: 'index.styl'
}, {
type: 'html',
content: '<h1>Demo</h1>'
}],
showBlank: true,
plugins: [
'stylus',
{
name: 'codemirror',
options: {
lineNumbers: false
}
}
]
ace: Uses the Ace editor if it's available.
codemirror: Uses the CodeMirror editor if it's available.
babel: Compiles ES6 to ES5 with Babel.
coffeescript: Compiles CoffeeScript.
less: Compiles Less.
markdown: Compiles Markdown using marked.
stylus: Compiles Stylus.
console: Lightweight JavaScript console, similar to the one in the browser's developer tools.
You can quickly create Jotted plugins with:
Jotted.plugin('demoPlugin', function (jotted, options) {
// do stuff
});
A plugin is a constructor function that will be called with
new when a Jotted instance using the plugin is initialized.
The plugin function gets two arguments:
The Jotted instance exposes a PubSub-like API, for attaching custom plugin-specific events.
Use the
on method to attach methods to an event.
The first argument is a
String event name. Jotted only uses the
change event internally.
The second argument is a subscriber
Function.
Unlike most PubSub systems, subscriber functions are run sequentially, not in parallel. This allows a function to modify the parameters received from a different, previously run, function, and pass them on.
The functions gets two arguments. The first one is a hash with the format:
{
file: 'index.html', // changed file's url, if specified
content: '<h1>Demo</h1>' // file's content
}
The second one is a callback that should be called with two arguments: an error object, if there was an error, and the
params object received by the subscriber.
You can modify the
params object before sending it with the callback.
jotted.on('change', function (params, callback) {
params.content += 'Content added by plugin.'
callback(null, params)
})
Remember to always call the
callback in the function, or the queue will break.
Number, specifying the function's place in the queue. Functions are sorted based on their priority. If the priority is not specified, the method will be placed at the end of the queue.
Use the
off method to remove a subscriber function from an event.
var subscriber = function (params, callback) {}
jotted.on('change', subscriber)
jotted.off('change', subscriber)
Use the
trigger method to trigger the function queue on an event.
The first argument is the event name, while the second is the
params hash sent to the attached subscriber functions.
jotted.trigger('change', {
type: 'html', // can be 'html', 'css' or 'js'
file: 'index.html', // file url
content: '<h1>Demo</h1>' // file content
})
Use the
done method to trigger a function once an event queue has finished.
The first argument is the event name, while the second is a
Function receiving an
Array of errors and the
params hash.
jotted.done('done', function (errs, params) {
if (errs.length) {
// show errors
}
})
For a preprocessor plugin, see the less plugin.
For a code editor plugin, see the codemirror plugin.
npm install in the project folder.
grunt server for a live-reload server with everything you need.
Jotted is licensed under the MIT license.