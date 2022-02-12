Primitive and flexible state management for React

npm i jotai

Jotai is pronounced "joe-tie" and means "state" in Japanese.

You can try live demos in the following: Demo 1 | Demo 2.

How does Jotai differ from Recoil?

Minimalistic API

No string keys

TypeScript oriented

First create a primitive atom

An atom represents a piece of state. All you need is to specify an initial value, which can be primitive values like strings and numbers, objects and arrays. You can create as many primitive atoms as you want.

import { atom } from 'jotai' const countAtom = atom( 0 ) const countryAtom = atom( 'Japan' ) const citiesAtom = atom([ 'Tokyo' , 'Kyoto' , 'Osaka' ]) const mangaAtom = atom({ 'Dragon Ball' : 1984 , 'One Piece' : 1997 , Naruto : 1999 })

Use the atom in your components

It can be used like React.useState :

import { useAtom } from 'jotai' function Counter ( ) { const [count, setCount] = useAtom(countAtom) return ( < h1 > {count} < button onClick = {() => setCount(c => c + 1)}>one up </ button >

Create derived atoms with computed values

A new read-only atom can be created from existing atoms by passing a read function as the first argument. get allows you to fetch the contextual value of any atom.

const doubledCountAtom = atom( ( get ) => get (countAtom) * 2) function DoubleCounter() { const [doubledCount] = useAtom(doubledCountAtom) return < h2 > {doubledCount} </ h2 >

Recipes

Creating an atom from multiple atoms

You can combine multiple atoms to create a derived atom.

const count1 = atom( 1 ) const count2 = atom( 2 ) const count3 = atom( 3 ) const sum = atom( ( get ) => get (count1) + get (count2) + get (count3))

Or if you like fp patterns ...

const atoms = [count1, count2, count3, ...otherAtoms] const sum = atom( ( get ) => atoms.map( get ).reduce((acc, count) => acc + count))

Derived async atoms

You can make the read function an async function too.

const urlAtom = atom( "https://json.host.com" ) const fetchUrlAtom = atom( async ( get ) => { const response = await fetch( get (urlAtom)) return await response.json() } ) function Status() { const [json] = useAtom(fetchUrlAtom)

You can create a writable derived atom

Specify a write function at the second argument. get will return the current value of an atom. set will update an atoms value.

const decrementCountAtom = atom( ( get ) => get (countAtom), ( get , set , _arg) => set (countAtom, get (countAtom) - 1), ) function Counter() { const [count, decrement] = useAtom(decrementCountAtom) return ( < h1 > {count} < button onClick = {decrement} > Decrease </ button >

Write only atoms

Just do not define a read function.

const multiplyCountAtom = atom( null , ( get , set , by) => set (countAtom, get (countAtom) * by)) function Controls() { const [, multiply] = useAtom(multiplyCountAtom) return < button onClick = {() => multiply(3)}>triple </ button >

Async actions

Just make the write function an async function and call set when you're ready.

const fetchCountAtom = atom( ( get ) => get (countAtom), async (_get, set , url) => { const response = await fetch(url) set (countAtom, (await response.json()).count) } ) function Controls() { const [count, compute] = useAtom(fetchCountAtom) return < button onClick = {() => compute("http://count.host.com")}>compute </ button >

Installation notes

This package requires some peer dependencies, which you need to install by yourself.

yarn add jotai react

Learn Jotai

More documents