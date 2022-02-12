Primitive and flexible state management for React
npm i jotai
Jotai is pronounced "joe-tie" and means "state" in Japanese.
You can try live demos in the following: Demo 1 | Demo 2.
An atom represents a piece of state. All you need is to specify an initial value, which can be primitive values like strings and numbers, objects and arrays. You can create as many primitive atoms as you want.
import { atom } from 'jotai'
const countAtom = atom(0)
const countryAtom = atom('Japan')
const citiesAtom = atom(['Tokyo', 'Kyoto', 'Osaka'])
const mangaAtom = atom({ 'Dragon Ball': 1984, 'One Piece': 1997, Naruto: 1999 })
It can be used like
React.useState:
import { useAtom } from 'jotai'
function Counter() {
const [count, setCount] = useAtom(countAtom)
return (
<h1>
{count}
<button onClick={() => setCount(c => c + 1)}>one up</button>
A new read-only atom can be created from existing atoms by passing a read
function as the first argument.
get allows you to fetch the contextual value
of any atom.
const doubledCountAtom = atom((get) => get(countAtom) * 2)
function DoubleCounter() {
const [doubledCount] = useAtom(doubledCountAtom)
return <h2>{doubledCount}</h2>
You can combine multiple atoms to create a derived atom.
const count1 = atom(1)
const count2 = atom(2)
const count3 = atom(3)
const sum = atom((get) => get(count1) + get(count2) + get(count3))
Or if you like fp patterns ...
const atoms = [count1, count2, count3, ...otherAtoms]
const sum = atom((get) => atoms.map(get).reduce((acc, count) => acc + count))
You can make the read function an async function too.
const urlAtom = atom("https://json.host.com")
const fetchUrlAtom = atom(
async (get) => {
const response = await fetch(get(urlAtom))
return await response.json()
}
)
function Status() {
// Re-renders the component after urlAtom changed and the async function above concludes
const [json] = useAtom(fetchUrlAtom)
Specify a write function at the second argument.
get will return the current
value of an atom.
set will update an atoms value.
const decrementCountAtom = atom(
(get) => get(countAtom),
(get, set, _arg) => set(countAtom, get(countAtom) - 1),
)
function Counter() {
const [count, decrement] = useAtom(decrementCountAtom)
return (
<h1>
{count}
<button onClick={decrement}>Decrease</button>
Just do not define a read function.
const multiplyCountAtom = atom(null, (get, set, by) => set(countAtom, get(countAtom) * by))
function Controls() {
const [, multiply] = useAtom(multiplyCountAtom)
return <button onClick={() => multiply(3)}>triple</button>
Just make the write function an async function and call
set when you're ready.
const fetchCountAtom = atom(
(get) => get(countAtom),
async (_get, set, url) => {
const response = await fetch(url)
set(countAtom, (await response.json()).count)
}
)
function Controls() {
const [count, compute] = useAtom(fetchCountAtom)
return <button onClick={() => compute("http://count.host.com")}>compute</button>
This package requires some peer dependencies, which you need to install by yourself.
yarn add jotai react