jotai

by react-spring
1.4.7 (see all)

👻 Primitive and flexible state management for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

64.6K

GitHub Stars

7.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

66

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/56
Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers
1Highly Customizable

Readme

jotai

Primitive and flexible state management for React

npm i jotai

Build Status Build Size Version Downloads Discord Shield Open Collective

Jotai is pronounced "joe-tie" and means "state" in Japanese.

You can try live demos in the following: Demo 1 | Demo 2.

How does Jotai differ from Recoil?

  • Minimalistic API
  • No string keys
  • TypeScript oriented

First create a primitive atom

An atom represents a piece of state. All you need is to specify an initial value, which can be primitive values like strings and numbers, objects and arrays. You can create as many primitive atoms as you want.

import { atom } from 'jotai'

const countAtom = atom(0)
const countryAtom = atom('Japan')
const citiesAtom = atom(['Tokyo', 'Kyoto', 'Osaka'])
const mangaAtom = atom({ 'Dragon Ball': 1984, 'One Piece': 1997, Naruto: 1999 })

Use the atom in your components

It can be used like React.useState:

import { useAtom } from 'jotai'

function Counter() {
  const [count, setCount] = useAtom(countAtom)
  return (
    <h1>
      {count}
      <button onClick={() => setCount(c => c + 1)}>one up</button>

Create derived atoms with computed values

A new read-only atom can be created from existing atoms by passing a read function as the first argument. get allows you to fetch the contextual value of any atom.

const doubledCountAtom = atom((get) => get(countAtom) * 2)

function DoubleCounter() {
  const [doubledCount] = useAtom(doubledCountAtom)
  return <h2>{doubledCount}</h2>

Recipes

Creating an atom from multiple atoms

You can combine multiple atoms to create a derived atom.

const count1 = atom(1)
const count2 = atom(2)
const count3 = atom(3)

const sum = atom((get) => get(count1) + get(count2) + get(count3))

Or if you like fp patterns ...

const atoms = [count1, count2, count3, ...otherAtoms]
const sum = atom((get) => atoms.map(get).reduce((acc, count) => acc + count))

Derived async atoms needs suspense

You can make the read function an async function too.

const urlAtom = atom("https://json.host.com")
const fetchUrlAtom = atom(
  async (get) => {
    const response = await fetch(get(urlAtom))
    return await response.json()
  }
)

function Status() {
  // Re-renders the component after urlAtom changed and the async function above concludes
  const [json] = useAtom(fetchUrlAtom)

You can create a writable derived atom

Specify a write function at the second argument. get will return the current value of an atom. set will update an atoms value.

const decrementCountAtom = atom(
  (get) => get(countAtom),
  (get, set, _arg) => set(countAtom, get(countAtom) - 1),
)

function Counter() {
  const [count, decrement] = useAtom(decrementCountAtom)
  return (
    <h1>
      {count}
      <button onClick={decrement}>Decrease</button>

Write only atoms

Just do not define a read function.

const multiplyCountAtom = atom(null, (get, set, by) => set(countAtom, get(countAtom) * by))

function Controls() {
  const [, multiply] = useAtom(multiplyCountAtom)
  return <button onClick={() => multiply(3)}>triple</button>

Async actions

Just make the write function an async function and call set when you're ready.

const fetchCountAtom = atom(
  (get) => get(countAtom),
  async (_get, set, url) => {
    const response = await fetch(url)
    set(countAtom, (await response.json()).count)
  }
)

function Controls() {
  const [count, compute] = useAtom(fetchCountAtom)
  return <button onClick={() => compute("http://count.host.com")}>compute</button>

Installation notes

This package requires some peer dependencies, which you need to install by yourself.

yarn add jotai react

Learn Jotai

free egghead Jotai introduction course by Daishi

More documents

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
