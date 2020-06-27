💝 Loved it, Press the Star Button 💝
Using NPM
npm install joshjs
Using HTML 〈script〉 tag
<script src="js/josh.min.js">
// Or use ES5
<script src="js/josh.es5.min.js">
jsDelivr
//ES6
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/joshjs@1.0.0/dist/josh.min.js
//ES5
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/joshjs@1.0.0/dist/josh.es5.min.js
UNPKG
//ES6
https://unpkg.com/joshjs@1.0.0/dist/josh.min.js
//ES5
https://unpkg.com/joshjs@1.0.0/dist/josh.es5.min.js
HTML
<div class="josh-js" data-josh-anim-name="fadeInUp">A JavaScript library to animate content on page scroll.</div>
// You have to provide below data attribute with animation name from Animate.css library or your own library
data-josh-anim-name="fadeInUp"
How to get animation name
Go to Animate.css website. Copy the animation class name from right panel, you will get class name like "animatebackInDown" remove "animate" you get animation name like "backInDown" add this to above data attribute.
CSS
Add this css file to your HTML file.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/animate.css" />
JavaScript
const josh = new Josh();
If you write HTML, added CSS file and called JavaScript like above so that you are good to go!
HTML
<div
class="element josh-js"
data-josh-anim-name="lightSpeedInRight"
data-josh-duration="1500ms"
data-josh-anim-delay="3.5s"
data-josh-iteration="infinite"
>
Written on ES6
</div>
JavaScript
const josh = new Josh({
// DOM CSS class to Animate, default is "josh-js"
initClass: "josh-js",
// Animation CSS class from Animate.css library
animClass: "animate__animated",
// Element distance of viewport to triggering the animation. default is 0.2 means 20% of element view animation will trigger
offset: 0.2,
// Animation will trigger on Mobile or not. Default is true
animateInMobile: true,
// Animation will trigger on newly added element or not. Default is false
onDOMChange: false,
});
All modern browsers are supported. Because of written in ES6 and modern web API Internet Explorer will not support. Here you can check supported browser:
IntersectionObserver Not supported by IE.
MutationObserver Supported by IE 11.
If you want to support Internet Explore so that you can use Polifill for IntersectionObserver.
IntersectionObserver Polifill 1
IntersectionObserver Polifill 2
Developed by Al Mamun
Fork it, clone it to your PC, fix the issue, push to your repository, Make a pull request to this repository. You are done!
MIT
Free Software, Hell Yeah!