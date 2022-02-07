jose

"JSON Web Almost Everything" - JWA, JWS, JWE, JWT, JWK, JWKS with no dependencies using runtime's native crypto in Node.js, Browser, Cloudflare Workers, Electron, and Deno.

Implemented specs & features

The following specifications are implemented by jose

JSON Web Signature (JWS) - RFC7515

JSON Web Encryption (JWE) - RFC7516

JSON Web Key (JWK) - RFC7517

JSON Web Algorithms (JWA) - RFC7518

JSON Web Token (JWT) - RFC7519

JSON Web Key Thumbprint - RFC7638

JWS Unencoded Payload Option - RFC7797

CFRG Elliptic Curve ECDH and Signatures - RFC8037

secp256k1 EC Key curve support - JOSE Registrations for WebAuthn Algorithms

The test suite utilizes examples defined in RFC7520 to confirm its JOSE implementation is correct.

Support

Documentation

example ESM import

import * as jose from 'jose'

example CJS require

const jose = require ( 'jose' )

example Deno import

import * as jose from 'https://deno.land/x/jose/index.ts'

Supported Runtimes, Environments, Platforms

FAQ

Supported Versions

Version Security Fixes 🔑 Other Bug Fixes 🐞 New Features ⭐ 4.x.x ✅ ✅ ✅ 3.x.x ✅ ✅ until 2022-04-30 ❌ 2.x.x ✅ ✅ until 2022-04-30 ❌ 1.x.x ✅ ❌ ❌

Yes. All module's public API is subject to Semantic Versioning 2.0.0.

How is it different from jws , jwa or jsonwebtoken ?

it supports Browser, Cloudflare Workers, and Deno runtimes

it supports encrypted JWTs (i.e. in JWE format)

supports secp256k1, Ed25519, Ed448, X25519, and X448

it supports JWK Key Format for all four key types (oct, RSA, EC and OKP)

it is exclusively using native platform Key object representations (CryptoKey and KeyObject)

there is JSON Web Encryption support

it supports the flattened JWS / JWE Serialization Syntaxes

it supports the "crit" member validations to make sure extensions are handled correctly

How is it different from node-jose ?

node-jose is built to work in any javascript runtime, to be able to do that it packs a lot of polyfills and javascript implementation code in the form of node-forge , this significantly increases the footprint of the modules with dependencies that either aren't ever used or have native implementation available in the runtime already, those are often times faster and more reliable.

supports secp256k1, Ed25519, Ed448, X25519, and X448

Whenever Uint8Array is a valid input, so is Buffer since buffers are instances of Uint8Array.

is a valid input, so is since buffers are instances of Uint8Array. Whenever Uint8Array is returned and you want a Buffer instead, use Buffer.from(uint8array) .

Bundle Size, Package Size, Tree Shaking

Yes the bundle size is on the larger side, that is because each module is actually published multiple times so that it can remain truly without dependencies and be universal / isomorphic.

Nevertheless, since each module can be required independently and is fully tree-shakeable, the install size should not be a cause for concern.