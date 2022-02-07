openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jos

jose

by Filip Skokan
4.3.7 (see all)

"JSON Web Almost Everything" - JWA, JWS, JWE, JWT, JWK, JWKS with no dependencies using runtime's native crypto in Node.js, Browser, Cloudflare Workers, Electron, and Deno.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7M

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.7/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

jose

"JSON Web Almost Everything" - JWA, JWS, JWE, JWT, JWK, JWKS with no dependencies using runtime's native crypto in Node.js, Browser, Cloudflare Workers, Electron, and Deno.

Implemented specs & features

The following specifications are implemented by jose

The test suite utilizes examples defined in RFC7520 to confirm its JOSE implementation is correct.

Support

If you or your business use jose, please consider becoming a sponsor so I can continue maintaining it and adding new features carefree.

Documentation

example ESM import

import * as jose from 'jose'

example CJS require

const jose = require('jose')

example Deno import

import * as jose from 'https://deno.land/x/jose/index.ts'

Supported Runtimes, Environments, Platforms

FAQ

Supported Versions

VersionSecurity Fixes 🔑Other Bug Fixes 🐞New Features ⭐
4.x.x
3.x.x✅ until 2022-04-30
2.x.x✅ until 2022-04-30
1.x.x

Semver?

Yes. All module's public API is subject to Semantic Versioning 2.0.0.

How is it different from jws, jwa or jsonwebtoken?

  • it supports Browser, Cloudflare Workers, and Deno runtimes
  • it supports encrypted JWTs (i.e. in JWE format)
  • supports secp256k1, Ed25519, Ed448, X25519, and X448
  • it supports JWK Key Format for all four key types (oct, RSA, EC and OKP)
  • it is exclusively using native platform Key object representations (CryptoKey and KeyObject)
  • there is JSON Web Encryption support
  • it supports the flattened JWS / JWE Serialization Syntaxes
  • it supports the "crit" member validations to make sure extensions are handled correctly

How is it different from node-jose?

node-jose is built to work in any javascript runtime, to be able to do that it packs a lot of polyfills and javascript implementation code in the form of node-forge, this significantly increases the footprint of the modules with dependencies that either aren't ever used or have native implementation available in the runtime already, those are often times faster and more reliable.

  • supports secp256k1, Ed25519, Ed448, X25519, and X448

Uint8Array?!

  • Whenever Uint8Array is a valid input, so is Buffer since buffers are instances of Uint8Array.
  • Whenever Uint8Array is returned and you want a Buffer instead, use Buffer.from(uint8array).

Bundle Size, Package Size, Tree Shaking

Yes the bundle size is on the larger side, that is because each module is actually published multiple times so that it can remain truly without dependencies and be universal / isomorphic.

Nevertheless, since each module can be required independently and is fully tree-shakeable, the install size should not be a cause for concern.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Abdulrahman ElheybTurkey/Bursa4 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Developer & UI/UX Designer, Intern at Pen Yazilim
1 month ago
Brice RuzandCrest, Drôme, France6 Ratings0 Reviews
January 11, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Filip SkokanCzech Republic4 Ratings0 Reviews
Identity, OpenID Connect, OAuth 2.0, SSO, Authorization, Authentication, Technical Standards. Node.js core collaborator.
July 23, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial