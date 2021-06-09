JavaScript object query engine
STATUS: Jora is still very much work in progress. Syntax may change in next releases.
Features:
Related projects:
TODO:
More ideas and thoughts: Jora todo gist, Jora ToDo on Discovery.js projects state overview
Table of content:
npm install jora
In node.js
const jora = require('jora');
For a browser unminified (
dist/jora.js) and minified (
dist/jora.min.js) builds are available:
<script src="node_modules/jora/dist/jora.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/jora/dist/jora.min.js"></script>
<!-- or use one of CDN -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jora/dist/jora.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jora/dist/jora.js"></script>
const jora = require('jora');
// create a query
const query = jora('foo.bar');
// or with custom methods
const queryWithCustomMethods = jora.setup({
myMethod(current) { /* do something and return a new value */ }
});
// perform a query
const result = query(data, context);
const result = queryWithCustomMethods('foo.myMethod()')(data, context);
Options:
methods
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
Additional methods for using in query passed as an object, where a key is a method name and a value is a function to perform an action. It can override build-in methods.
debug
Type:
Boolean or
function(name, value)
Default:
false
Enables debug output. When set a function, this function will recieve a section name and its value.
tolerant
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enables tolerant parsing mode. This mode supresses parsing errors when possible.
stat
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enables stat mode. When mode is enabled a query stat interface is returning instead of resulting data.
Get npm dependency paths (as a tree) that have packages with more than one version:
const jora = require('jora');
function printTree() {
// see implementation in examples/npm-ls.js
}
require('child_process').exec('npm ls --json', (error, stdout) => {
if (error) {
return;
}
const npmTree = JSON.parse(stdout);
const depsPathsToMultipleVersionPackages = jora(`
$normalizedDeps: => dependencies.entries().({ name: key, ...value });
$multiVersionPackages:
..$normalizedDeps()
.group(=>name, =>version)
.({ name: key, versions: value.sort() })
.[versions.size() > 1];
$pathToMultiVersionPackages: => .($name; {
name,
version,
otherVersions: $multiVersionPackages[=>name=$name].versions - version,
dependencies: $normalizedDeps()
.$pathToMultiVersionPackages()
.[name in $multiVersionPackages.name or dependencies]
});
$pathToMultiVersionPackages()
`)(npmTree);
printTree(depsPathsToMultipleVersionPackages);
});
Example of output:
jora@1.0.0
├─ browserify@16.2.2
│ ├─ assert@1.4.1
│ │ └─ util@0.10.3 [other versions: 0.10.4]
│ │ └─ inherits@2.0.1 [other versions: 2.0.3]
│ ├─ browser-pack@6.1.0
│ │ └─ combine-source-map@0.8.0
│ │ ├─ source-map@0.5.7 [other versions: 0.6.1, 0.4.4, 0.2.0, 0.1.43]
│ │ └─ inline-source-map@0.6.2
│ │ └─ source-map@0.5.7 [other versions: 0.6.1, 0.4.4, 0.2.0, 0.1.43]
│ ├─ browser-resolve@1.11.3
│ │ └─ resolve@1.1.7 [other versions: 1.8.1]
│ ├─ concat-stream@1.6.2
│ │ └─ inherits@2.0.3 [other versions: 2.0.1]
...
// single-line comment
/* multi-line
comment */
|Jora
|Description
|42
-123
4.22
1e3
1e-2
|Numbers
|0xdecaf
-0xC0FFEE
|Hexadecimal numbers
|"string"
'string'
|Strings
|`template line1
template line2`
`template ${hello} ${world}`
|Template
|/regexp/
/regexp/i
|A JavaScript regexp, only
i flag supported
|{ }
|Object initializer/literal syntax. Spread operator (
...) can be used, e.g.
{ a: 1, ..., ...foo } (
... with no expression on right side the same as
...$)
|[ ]
|Array initializer/literal syntax. Spread operator (
...) can be used, e.g.
[1, ..., ...foo] (
... with no expression on right side the same as
...$). Unlike JavaScript, spread operator in jora inlines arrays only and left as is any other values, i.e.
[...[1, 2], ...3, ..."45", { "6": 7 }] ->
[1, 2, 3, "45", { "6": 7 }]
|=> e
< block > (deprecated)
|A function
NOTE: Syntax
< block > is deprecated, avoid to use it
|query asc
query desc
query asc, query desc, ...
|A sorting function that takes two arguments and compare query result for each in specified order (
asc – ascending,
desc – descending)
|query ascN
query descN
|The same as
asc/
desc but natural sorting
|query ascA
query descA
|The same as
asc/
desc but reverse order for numbers
|query ascAN
query descAN
|The same as
asc/
desc but natural sorting and reverse order for numbers
Following keywords can be used with the same meaning as in JavaScript:
true
false
null
undefined
Infinity
NaN
|Jora
|Description
|x + y
|Add
In case one of the operands is an array it produces new array with elements from `x` and `y` excluding duplicates
|x - y
|Subtract
In case one of the operands is an array with elements from `x` excluding elements from `y`
|x * y
|Multiply
|x / y
|Divide
|x % y
|Modulo
|Jora
|Description
|x = y
|Equals (as
=== in JS)
|x != y
|Not equals (as
!== in JS)
|x < y
|Less than
|x <= y
|Less than or equal to
|x > y
|Greater than
|x >= y
|Greater than or equal to
|x ~= y
|Match operator, behaviour depends on
y type:
RegExp – test against regexp
function – test like
filter()
null or
undefined – always truthy
anything else – always falsy
|Jora
|Description
|( x )
|Explicity operator precedence. Definitions are allowed (i.e.
($a: 1; $a + $a) see bellow)
|x or y
|Boolean
or.
Equivalent to
\|\| in JS, but
x tests with
bool() method
|x and y
|Boolean
and.
Equivalent to
&& in JS, but
x tests with
bool() method
|not x
no x
|Boolean
not.
Equivalent to
&& in JS, but
x tests with
bool() method
|x ? y : z
|If
x is truthy than return
y else return
z.
x tests with
bool() method
|x in [a, b, c]
[a, b, c] has x
|Equivalent to
x = a or x = b or x = c
|x not in [a, b, c]
[a, b, c] has no x
|Equivalent to
x != a and x != b and x != c
Some constructions suppose to use a block, which may consists of a variable definition list (should comes first) and an expression. Both are optional. When an expression is empty, a current value (i.e.
$) returns.
The syntax of definition (white spaces between any part are optional):
$ident ;
$ident : expression ;
For example:
$foo:123; // Define `$foo` variable
$bar; // The same as `$bar:$.bar;` or `$a: bar;`
$baz: $foo + $bar; // Definitions may be used in following expressions
In terms of JavaScript, a block creates a new scope. Once a variable is defined, its value never change. Variables can be redefined in nested scopes, but can't be duplicated in the same scope - it causes to error.
|Jora
|Description
|$
|A scope input data (current value). On top level scope it's the same as
@. In most cases it may be omitted. Used implicitly an input for subquery when no other subjects is defined (e.g.
foo() and
.foo() are equivalent for
$.foo()).
|$$
|A reference to the second parameter of closest function or undefined when no such
|@
|A query input data
|#
|A query context
Since Jora's query performs as
query(data, context), in terms of Jora it looks like
query(@, #).
|jora
|Description
|ident
|The same as
$.ident
|.ident
|Child member operator (example:
foo.bar.baz,
#.foo['use any symbols for name'])
|..ident
..( block )
|Recursive descendant operator (example:
..deps,
..(deps + dependants))
|.[ block ]
|Filter a current data. Equivalent to a
.filter(<block>)
|.( block )
|Map a current data. Equivalent to a
.map(<block>)
|method()
.method()
..$method()
|Invoke a method to current value, where
$method is a reference to definition value (i.e.
$example: => $ * 10; 2.$plural(["example", "examples"])). Can take arguments (i.e.
$method(one, 2)).
|$method()
.$method()
..method()
|Invoke a method to current value. See build-in methods below
|path[expr]
|Array-like notation to access properties. Behaves like
pick() method. In case you need to fetch a value to each element of array use
.($[expr]) or
map(=>$[expr])
|[from:to]
[from:to:step]
|Slice notation. Examples:
$str: '<foo>'; str[1:-1] (result is
'foo') or
$ar:[1,2,3,4,5,6]; $ar[-3::-1] (result is
[6,5,4])
|expr | [definitions] expr | ...
|Pipeline operator. It's useful to make a query value as current value. Approximately this effect can be obtained using variables:
$ar: [1,2,3]; { size: $ar.size(), top2: $ar[0:2] }. However, with pipeline operator it's a bit simplier and clear: `[1,2,3]
|jora
|Description
|bool()
|The same as
Boolean() in JS, with exception that empty arrays and objects with no keys treats as falsy
|keys()
|The same as
Object.keys() in JS
|values()
|The same as
Object.values() in JS
|entries()
|Similar to
Object.entries() in JS with a difference:
{ key, value } objects is using for entries instead of array tuples
|fromEntries()
|Similar to
Object.fromEntries() in JS with difference:
{ key, value } objects are expecting as entries instead of array tuples
|pick("key")
pick(index)
pick(fn)
|Get a value by a key, an index or a function. It returns an element with
e index for arrays, a char with
e index for strings, and a value with
e key (must be own key) for enything else. Negative indecies are supported for arrays and strings. Current value is element for an array, a char for a string or an entry value for object. Arg1 (i.e.
$$) is an index for arrays and strings, and a key for objects.
|size()
|Returns count of keys if current data is object, otherwise returns
length value or
0 when field is absent
|sort(\)
|Sort an array by a value fetched with getter (
<fn>). Keep in mind, you can use sorting function definition syntax using
asc and
desc keywords, qhich is more effective in many ways. In case of sorting function definition usage,
< and
> are not needed and you can specify sorting order for each component. Following queries are equivalents:
sort(<foo.bar>) and
sort(foo.bar asc)
sort(<foo>).reverse() and
sort(foo desc)
sort(<[a, b]>) and
sort(a asc, b asc)
|reverse()
|Reverse order of items
|group(\[, \])
|Group an array items by a value fetched with first getter.
|filter(\)
|The same as
Array#filter() in JS
|map(\)
|The same as
Array#map() in JS
|split(pattern)
|The same as
String#split() in JS.
pattern may be a string or regexp
|join(separator)
|The same as
Array#join() in JS. When
separator is undefined then
"," is using
|slice(from, to)
|The same as
Array#slice() or
String#slice() in JS
|match(pattern, matchAll)
|Similar to
String#match(). Since regexp'es in jora doesn't support for
g flag, use
matchAll argument to get all matches, i.e.
'abcabc'.match(/ab/, true) (jora) instead of
'abcabc'.match(/ab/g) (JS)
|reduce(fn[, initValue])
|The same as
Array#reduce() in JS. Use
$$ to access to accumulator and
$ to current value, e.g. find the max value
reduce(=>$ > $$ ? $ : $$)
