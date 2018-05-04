A modern build system for Joomla! extension developers.
Most Joomla! extensions out there still use a Phing based build system that does the job but without using the latest technologies. Gulp is a modern Node.JS based build system, incredibly fast and easy to understand because it uses javascript code.
Do you have a project that uses it? Contribute it to this README.
This is a reusable base Gulp system for Joomla! extension development. Do not expect something magical here except that and task naming conventions. This repo is just a base system to allow you to add your extension's build scripts in a standard way so you can focus on the project specific stuff.
This base build system does not depend on any project structure because you specify it on your extension build scripts.
The main idea of this build system is that you always develop your extensions within your extensions main folder (your project's repository). The build system copies files to your test site and reloads your browser when anything that you want to watch changes. It's easy to adapt to any workflow (like symlink folders) but that's not the native way it works.
For installation and usage see the docs folder.
defaultTasks config parameter to customise tasks launched by default.
