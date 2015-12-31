Joola is a data analytics and visualization middleware designed to help you quickly build custom, embedded data analytics applications.
$ npm install -g joola
Joola can be used as a Docker container file to support easy playing around and testing. Docker will pull the latest docker image and run Joola in a container for you.
$ docker run -p 8080:8080 -it joola/joola
We have included a Vagrant file to support easy playing around and testing. Running
vagrant up will install all needed dependencies and allow you to run Joola in a sand boxed virtual environment.
# Clone this repository
$ git clone https://github.com/joola/joola
$ cd joola
# Update submodules containing chef recipes
$ git submodule init
$ git submodule update
$ npm install
$ vagrant up
# wait for the box to come online
$ vagrant ssh
# once in the box
$ cd /vagrant
$ node joola.js
We have configured the VM to use 2 CPUs with 2048MB of memory, but these can be configured from
Vagrantfile if you prefer different settings.
Access REST API using cURL:
$ curl http://localhost:8080/system/version?APIToken=apitoken-demo
{ "version": "joola version 0.9.0" }
Learn more about getting started with Joola
Using cURL:
$ curl \
--include \
--request POST \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data-binary "[{
\"article\": \"Sample Analytics\",
\"browser\": \"Chrome\",
\"userid\": \"demo@joo.la\",
\"ip\": \"127.0.0.1\",
\"referrer\": \"http://joo.la\",
\"visits\": 1,
\"loadtime\": 123
}]" \
http://localhost:8080/beacon/demo/demo?APIToken=apitoken-demo
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js"></script>
<script src="http://localhost:8080/joola.js?APIToken=apitoken-demo"></script>
</head>
<body>
<script>
joola.on('ready', function (err) {
if (err)
throw err;
var options = {
caption: 'Visits over Time',
query: {
timeframe: 'last_minute',
interval: 'second',
dimensions: ['timestamp'],
metrics: ['visits'],
collection: 'demo'
}
};
$('<div></div>').Timeline(options).appendTo('body');
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
Learn more about analytics and visualizations
We would love to get your help! We have outlined a simple Contribution Policy to support a transparent and easy merging of ideas, code, bug fixes and features.
If you've discovered a security vulnerability in Joola, we appreciate your help in disclosing it to us in a responsible manner via our Bounty Program.
If you're looking for a place to start, you can always go over the list of open issues, pick one and get started. If you're feeling lost or unsure, just let us know.
Contacting us is easy, ping us on one of these:
Copyright (c) 2012-2015 Joola Smart Solutions. GPLv3 Licensed, see LICENSE for details.