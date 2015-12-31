Joola is a data analytics and visualization middleware designed to help you quickly build custom, embedded data analytics applications.

Simple , flexible and powerful JSON to describe your data and push to Joola.

, flexible and powerful JSON to describe your data and push to Joola. Intuitive query using JSON syntax makes it easy to analyze or visualize your data in blazing speed.

using JSON syntax makes it easy to analyze or visualize your data in blazing speed. Embed seamlessly into existing sites, including single-sign-on and advanced features.

Main Features

Big-data , supports distributed caching and processing to cope with big-data needs.

, supports distributed caching and processing to cope with big-data needs. Real-time data processing. Display analytics as they arrive.

data processing. Display analytics as they arrive. Fast , advanced caching algorithm. Avg. query time of less than a few seconds.

, advanced caching algorithm. Avg. query time of less than a few seconds. Embed quickly, seamlessly integrate with your site.

quickly, seamlessly integrate with your site. Scalable , run on a single machine or a node-based matrix.

, run on a single machine or a node-based matrix. Secure , role-based, multi-tenant, data segregation.

, role-based, multi-tenant, data segregation. Extend, easy to add more data sources, authentication and cache middleware.

Getting Started

$ npm install -g joola

Docker

Joola can be used as a Docker container file to support easy playing around and testing. Docker will pull the latest docker image and run Joola in a container for you.

$ docker run -p 8080:8080 -it joola/joola

Vagrant

We have included a Vagrant file to support easy playing around and testing. Running vagrant up will install all needed dependencies and allow you to run Joola in a sand boxed virtual environment.

$ git clone https://github.com/joola/joola $ cd joola $ git submodule init $ git submodule update $ npm install $ vagrant up $ vagrant ssh $ cd /vagrant $ node joola.js

We have configured the VM to use 2 CPUs with 2048MB of memory, but these can be configured from Vagrantfile if you prefer different settings.

Verifying installation

Access REST API using cURL:

$ curl http://localhost:8080/system/version?APIToken=apitoken-demo { "version" : "joola version 0.9.0" }

Learn more about getting started with Joola

Push your first event

Using cURL:

$ curl \ --include \ --request POST \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data-binary "[{ \"article\": \"Sample Analytics\", \"browser\": \"Chrome\", \"userid\": \"demo@joo.la\", \"ip\": \"127.0.0.1\", \"referrer\": \"http://joo.la\", \"visits\": 1, \"loadtime\": 123 }]" \ http://localhost:8080/beacon/demo/demo?APIToken=apitoken-demo

Learn more about pushing data

Draw your first visualization

< html lang = "en" > < head > < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "http://localhost:8080/joola.js?APIToken=apitoken-demo" > </ script > </ head > < body > < script > joola.on( 'ready' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; var options = { caption : 'Visits over Time' , query : { timeframe : 'last_minute' , interval : 'second' , dimensions : [ 'timestamp' ], metrics : [ 'visits' ], collection : 'demo' } }; $( '<div></div>' ).Timeline(options).appendTo( 'body' ); }); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Learn more about analytics and visualizations

Contributing

We would love to get your help! We have outlined a simple Contribution Policy to support a transparent and easy merging of ideas, code, bug fixes and features.

If you've discovered a security vulnerability in Joola, we appreciate your help in disclosing it to us in a responsible manner via our Bounty Program.

If you're looking for a place to start, you can always go over the list of open issues, pick one and get started. If you're feeling lost or unsure, just let us know.

Contacting us is easy, ping us on one of these:



@joola

info@joo.la

You can even fill out a form.

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2015 Joola Smart Solutions. GPLv3 Licensed, see LICENSE for details.