Readme

graphql-sequelize

NPM Build Status Slack Coverage

Should be used with dataloader-sequelize to avoid N+1 queries

Installation

$ npm install --save graphql-sequelize

graphql-sequelize assumes you have graphql and sequelize installed.

Resolve helpers

import { resolver } from "graphql-sequelize";

resolver(SequelizeModel[, options]);

A helper for resolving graphql queries targeted at Sequelize models or associations. Please take a look at the tests to best get an idea of implementation.

Features

  • Automatically converts args to where if arg keys matches model attributes
  • Automatically converts an arg named 'limit' to a sequelize limit
  • Automatically converts an arg named 'order' to a sequelize order

Relay & Connections

Relay documentation

Options

The resolver function takes a model as its first (required) argument, but also has a second options object argument. The available options are:

resolver(SequelizeModel, {
  // Whether or not this should return a list. Defaults to whether or not the
  // field type is an instance of `GraphQLList`.
  list: false,

  // Whether or not relay connections should be handled. Defaults to `true`.
  handleConnection: true,

  /**
   * Manipulate the query before it's sent to Sequelize.
   * @param findOptions {object} - Options sent to Seqeulize model's find function
   * @param args {object} - The arguments from the incoming GraphQL query
   * @param context {object} - Resolver context, see more at GraphQL docs below.
   * @returns findOptions or promise that resolves with findOptions
   */
  before: (findOptions, args, context) => {
    findOptions.where = { /* Custom where arguments */ };
    return findOptions;
  },
  /**
   * Manipulate the Sequelize find results before it's sent back to the requester.
   * @param result {object|array} - Result of the query, object or array depending on list or not.
   * @param args {object} - The arguments from the incoming GraphQL query
   * @param context {object} - Resolver context, see more at GraphQL docs below.
   * @returns result(s) or promise that resolves with result(s)
   */
  after: (result, args, context) => {
    result.sort(/* Custom sort function */);
    return result;
  },

  /*
   * Transfer fields from the graphql context to the options passed to model calls
   * Inherits from global resolver.contextToOptions
   */
  contextToOptions: {
    a: 'a',
    b: 'c'
  }
});

resolver.contextToOptions = {}; /* Set contextToOptions globally */

The args and context parameters are provided by GraphQL. More information about those is available in their resolver docs.

Examples

import {resolver} from 'graphql-sequelize';

let User = sequelize.define('user', {
  name: Sequelize.STRING
});

let Task = sequelize.define('task', {
  title: Sequelize.STRING
});

User.Tasks = User.hasMany(Task, {as: 'tasks'});

let taskType = new GraphQLObjectType({
  name: 'Task',
  description: 'A task',
  fields: {
    id: {
      type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
      description: 'The id of the task.',
    },
    title: {
      type: GraphQLString,
      description: 'The title of the task.',
    }
  }
});

let userType = new GraphQLObjectType({
  name: 'User',
  description: 'A user',
  fields: {
    id: {
      type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt),
      description: 'The id of the user.',
    },
    name: {
      type: GraphQLString,
      description: 'The name of the user.',
    },
    tasks: {
      type: new GraphQLList(taskType),
      resolve: resolver(User.Tasks)
    }
  }
});

let schema = new GraphQLSchema({
  query: new GraphQLObjectType({
    name: 'RootQueryType',
    fields: {
      // Field for retrieving a user by ID
      user: {
        type: userType,
        // args will automatically be mapped to `where`
        args: {
          id: {
            description: 'id of the user',
            type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
          }
        },
        resolve: resolver(User)
      },

      // Field for searching for a user by name
      userSearch: {
        type: new GraphQLList(userType),
        args: {
          query: {
            description: "Fuzzy-matched name of user",
            type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
          }
        },
        resolve: resolver(User, {
          // Custom `where` clause that fuzzy-matches user's name and
          // alphabetical sort by username
          before: (findOptions, args) => {
            findOptions.where = {
              name: { "$like": `%${args.query}%` },
            };
            findOptions.order = [['name', 'ASC']];
            return findOptions;
          },
          // Custom sort override for exact matches first
          after: (results, args) => {
            return results.sort((a, b) => {
              if (a.name === args.query) {
                return 1;
              }
              else if (b.name === args.query) {
                return -1;
              }

              return 0;
            });
          }
        })
      }
    }
  })
});

let schema = new GraphQLSchema({
  query: new GraphQLObjectType({
    name: 'RootQueryType',
    fields: {
      users: {
        // The resolver will use `findOne` or `findAll` depending on whether the field it's used in is a `GraphQLList` or not.
        type: new GraphQLList(userType),
        args: {
          // An arg with the key limit will automatically be converted to a limit on the target
          limit: {
            type: GraphQLInt
          },
          // An arg with the key order will automatically be converted to a order on the target
          order: {
            type: GraphQLString
          }
        },
        resolve: resolver(User)
      }
    }
  })
});

field helpers

field helpers help you automatically define a models attributes as fields for a GraphQL object type.

var Model = sequelize.define('User', {
  email: {
    type: Sequelize.STRING,
    allowNull: false
  },
  firstName: {
    type: Sequelize.STRING
  },
  lastName: {
    type: Sequelize.STRING
  }
});

import {attributeFields} from 'graphql-sequelize';

attributeFields(Model, {
  // ... options
  exclude: Array, // array of model attributes to ignore - default: []
  only: Array, // only generate definitions for these model attributes - default: null
  globalId: Boolean, // return an relay global id field - default: false
  map: Object, // rename fields - default: {}
  allowNull: Boolean, // disable wrapping mandatory fields in `GraphQLNonNull` - default: false
  commentToDescription: Boolean, // convert model comment to GraphQL description - default: false
  cache: Object, // Cache enum types to prevent duplicate type name error - default: {}
});

/*
{
  id: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
  },
  email: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString)
  },
  firstName: {
    type: GraphQLString
  },
  lastName: {
    type: GraphQLString
  }
}
*/

userType = new GraphQLObjectType({
  name: 'User',
  description: 'A user',
  fields: Object.assign(attributeFields(Model), {
    // ... extra fields
  })
});

Providing custom types

attributeFields uses the graphql-sequelize typeMapper to map Sequelize types to GraphQL types. You can supply your own mapping function to override this behavior using the mapType export.

var Model = sequelize.define('User', {
  email: {
    type: Sequelize.STRING,
    allowNull: false
  },
  isValid: {
    type: Sequelize.BOOLEAN,
    allowNull: false
  }
});

import {attributeFields,typeMapper} from 'graphql-sequelize';
typeMapper.mapType((type) => {
   //map bools as strings
   if (type instanceof Sequelize.BOOLEAN) {
     return GraphQLString
   }
   //use default for everything else
   return false
});

//map fields
attributeFields(Model);

/*
{
  id: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
  },
  email: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString)
  },
  isValid: {
      type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString)
  },
}
*/

Renaming generated fields

attributeFields accepts a map option to customize the way the attribute fields are named. The map option accepts an object or a function that returns a string.


var Model = sequelize.define('User', {
  email: {
    type: Sequelize.STRING,
    allowNull: false
  },
  firstName: {
    type: Sequelize.STRING
  },
  lastName: {
    type: Sequelize.STRING
  }
});

attributeFields(Model, {
    map:{
        email:"Email",
        firstName:"FirstName",
        lastName:"LastName"
    }
});

/*
{
  id: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
  },
  Email: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString)
  },
  FirstName: {
    type: GraphQLString
  },
  LastName: {
    type: GraphQLString
  }
}
*/

attributeFields(Model, {
    map:(k) => k.toLowerCase()
});

/*
{
  id: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
  },
  email: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString)
  },
  firstname: {
    type: GraphQLString
  },
  lastname: {
    type: GraphQLString
  }
}
*/

ENUM attributes with non-alphanumeric characters

GraphQL enum types only support ASCII alphanumeric characters, digits and underscores with leading non-digit. If you have other characters, like a dash (-) in your Sequelize enum types, they will be converted to camelCase. If your enum value starts from a digit, it will be prepended with an underscore.

For example:

  • foo-bar becomes fooBar

  • 25.8 becomes _258

VIRTUAL attributes and GraphQL fields

If you have Sequelize.VIRTUAL attributes on your sequelize model, you need to explicitly set the return type and any field dependencies via new Sequelize.VIRTUAL(returnType, [dependencies ... ]).

For example, fullName here will not always return valid data when queried via GraphQL:

firstName: { type: Sequelize.STRING },
lastName: { type: Sequelize.STRING },
fullName: {
  type: Sequelize.VIRTUAL,
  get: function() { return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`; },
},

To work properly fullName needs to be more fully specified:

firstName: { type: Sequelize.STRING },
lastName: { type: Sequelize.STRING },
fullName: {
  type: new Sequelize.VIRTUAL(Sequelize.STRING, ['firstName', 'lastName']),
  get: function() { return `${this.firstName} ${this.lastName}`; },
},

args helpers

defaultArgs

defaultArgs(Model) will return an object containing an arg with a key and type matching your models primary key and the "where" argument for passing complex query operations described here

var Model = sequelize.define('User', {

});

defaultArgs(Model);

/*
{
  id: {
    type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLInt)
  }
}
*/

var Model = sequelize.define('Project', {
  project_id: {
    type: Sequelize.UUID
  }
});

defaultArgs(Model);

/*
{
  project_id: {
    type: GraphQLString
  },
  where: {
    type: JSONType
  }
}
*/

If you would like to pass "where" as a query variable - you should pass it as a JSON string and declare its type as SequelizeJSON:

/* with GraphiQL */
// request
query($where: SequelizeJSON) {
  user(where: $where) {
    name
  }
}

// query variables
# JSON doesn't allow single quotes, so you need to use escaped double quotes in your JSON string
{
  "where": "{\"name\": {\"like\": \"Henry%\"}}"
}

defaultListArgs

defaultListArgs will return an object like:

{
  limit: {
    type: GraphQLInt
  },
  order: {
    type: GraphQLString
  },
  where: {
    type: JSONType
  }
}

Which when added to args will let the resolver automatically support limit and ordering in args for graphql queries. Should be used with fields of type GraphQLList.

import {defaultListArgs} from 'graphql-sequelize'

args: Object.assign(defaultListArgs(), {
  // ... additional args
})

order expects a valid field name and will sort ASC by default. For DESC you would prepend reverse: to the field name.

/* with GraphiQL */
// users represents a GraphQLList of type user

query($limit: Int, $order: String, $where: SequelizeJSON) {
  users(limit: $limit, order: $order, where: $where) {
    name
  }
}

// query variables
{
  "order": "name" // OR "reverse:name" for DESC
}

