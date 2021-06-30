openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jolocom-lib

by jolocom
5.2.1 (see all)

Library for interacting with the identity solution provided by Jolocom.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

21

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jolocom-lib

Library for interacting with the self-sovereign identity solution provided by Jolocom.

Interested in our vision? Take a look at our whitepaper (it is currently outdated, and we are working on updating it).

Want to use our library? Please refer to the following resources:

Integration and unit tests located in the ./tests folder are a good place to start too.

Gitter chat Commitizen friendly

Requirements

Starting with version 2.3.0, the Jolocom Library requires Node.js v10 or Node.js v11 to run. Versions prior to 2.3.0 require Node.js v8.

Linting and Formatting

We use ESLint for static TypeScript code analysis.
We use Prettier for auto formatting of our code, but this is configured to run as part of ESLint.
To display real-time linting errors, an ESLint plugin must be installed in your IDE or text editor.
On VSCode, it is possible to allow ESLint to format upon saving of files, which will run Prettier under the options within this project.

Additionally, we have included a script in package.json to allow use of ESlint/Prettier from the CLI:

  • yarn format will auto-fix as many problems as it can in the project in files with the extension .ts, and log unfixed errors to the console.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial