Library for interacting with the self-sovereign identity solution provided by Jolocom.

Interested in our vision? Take a look at our whitepaper (it is currently outdated, and we are working on updating it).

Want to use our library? Please refer to the following resources:

Integration and unit tests located in the ./tests folder are a good place to start too.

Requirements

Starting with version 2.3.0 , the Jolocom Library requires Node.js v10 or Node.js v11 to run. Versions prior to 2.3.0 require Node.js v8 .

Linting and Formatting

We use ESLint for static TypeScript code analysis.

We use Prettier for auto formatting of our code, but this is configured to run as part of ESLint.

To display real-time linting errors, an ESLint plugin must be installed in your IDE or text editor.

On VSCode, it is possible to allow ESLint to format upon saving of files, which will run Prettier under the options within this project.

Additionally, we have included a script in package.json to allow use of ESlint/Prettier from the CLI: