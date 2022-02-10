JointJS - JavaScript diagramming library

JointJS is a JavaScript diagramming library. It can be used to create either static diagrams or, and more importantly, fully interactive diagramming tools and application builders.

Please see http://jointjs.com for more information, demos and documentation.

Or check out our mind-map documentation.

Features

basic diagram elements (rect, circle, ellipse, text, image, path)

ready-to-use diagram elements of well-known diagrams (ERD, Org chart, FSA, UML, PN, DEVS, ...)

custom diagram elements based on SVG or programmatically rendered

interactive elements and links

connecting diagram elements with links or links with links

customizable links, their arrowheads and labels

links smoothing (bezier interpolation)

magnets (link connection points) can be placed basically anywhere

hierarchical diagrams

serialization/deserialization to/from JSON format

highly event driven - you can react on any event that happens inside the paper

zoom in/out

touch support

plugin awareness

MVC architecture

... a lot more

Supported browsers

Latest Google Chrome (including mobile)

Latest Firefox

Latest Safari (including mobile)

Latest MSEdge

Latest Opera

IE 11

PhantomJS

Any problem with JointJS in the above browsers should be reported as a bug in JointJS.

Development Environment

If you want to work on JointJS locally, use the following guidelines to get started.

Dependencies

Make sure you have the following dependencies installed on your system:

Setup

Clone this git repository:

git clone https://github.com/clientIO/joint.git

Change into the joint directory:

cd joint

Install all NPM dependencies:

npm install

Generate build files from the source code:

grunt install

You are ready now to browse our demos:

cd demo

Tests

To run all tests:

grunt test

To run only the server-side tests:

grunt test :server

To run only the client-side tests:

grunt test :client

Lint

To check for linting errors in src and type directories:

npm run lint

To auto fix errors, run eslint for src and type directories:

npm run lint :fix

Code Coverage Reports

To output a code coverage report in HTML:

grunt test :coverage

To output a code coverage report in lcov format:

grunt test :coverage --reporter= "lcov"

The output for all unit tests will be saved in the coverage directory.

Building Distribution Files

The dist directory contains pre-built distribution files. To re-build them, run the following:

grunt dist

Documentation

The source for the JointJS documentation (plus geometry and Vectorizer libraries) are included in this repository; see the docs directory. The documentation can be built into stand-alone HTML documents like this:

grunt build :docs

The output of the above command can be found at build/docs .

License

JointJS library is licensed under the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. Please see the LICENSE file for the full license.

Copyright (c) 2013 client IO

Contributors