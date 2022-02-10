openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jointjs

by clientIO
3.4.4 (see all)

JavaScript diagramming library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19.5K

GitHub Stars

3.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

84

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Chart

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Bleeding Edge

Readme

JointJS - JavaScript diagramming library

Build Status Code Quality: Javascript Total Alerts

JointJS is a JavaScript diagramming library. It can be used to create either static diagrams or, and more importantly, fully interactive diagramming tools and application builders.

Please see http://jointjs.com for more information, demos and documentation.

Or check out our mind-map documentation.

Features

  • basic diagram elements (rect, circle, ellipse, text, image, path)
  • ready-to-use diagram elements of well-known diagrams (ERD, Org chart, FSA, UML, PN, DEVS, ...)
  • custom diagram elements based on SVG or programmatically rendered
  • interactive elements and links
  • connecting diagram elements with links or links with links
  • customizable links, their arrowheads and labels
  • links smoothing (bezier interpolation)
  • magnets (link connection points) can be placed basically anywhere
  • hierarchical diagrams
  • serialization/deserialization to/from JSON format
  • highly event driven - you can react on any event that happens inside the paper
  • zoom in/out
  • touch support
  • plugin awareness
  • MVC architecture
  • ... a lot more

Supported browsers

  • Latest Google Chrome (including mobile)
  • Latest Firefox
  • Latest Safari (including mobile)
  • Latest MSEdge
  • Latest Opera
  • IE 11
  • PhantomJS

Any problem with JointJS in the above browsers should be reported as a bug in JointJS.

Development Environment

If you want to work on JointJS locally, use the following guidelines to get started.

Dependencies

Make sure you have the following dependencies installed on your system:

Setup

Clone this git repository:

git clone https://github.com/clientIO/joint.git

Change into the joint directory:

cd joint

Install all NPM dependencies:

npm install

Generate build files from the source code:

grunt install

You are ready now to browse our demos:

cd demo

Tests

To run all tests:

grunt test

To run only the server-side tests:

grunt test:server

To run only the client-side tests:

grunt test:client

Lint

To check for linting errors in src and type directories:

npm run lint

To auto fix errors, run eslint for src and type directories:

npm run lint:fix

Code Coverage Reports

To output a code coverage report in HTML:

grunt test:coverage

To output a code coverage report in lcov format:

grunt test:coverage --reporter="lcov"

The output for all unit tests will be saved in the coverage directory.

Building Distribution Files

The dist directory contains pre-built distribution files. To re-build them, run the following:

grunt dist

Documentation

The source for the JointJS documentation (plus geometry and Vectorizer libraries) are included in this repository; see the docs directory. The documentation can be built into stand-alone HTML documents like this:

grunt build:docs

The output of the above command can be found at build/docs.

License

JointJS library is licensed under the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. Please see the LICENSE file for the full license.

Copyright (c) 2013 client IO

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
iajimeneespolGuayaquil-Ecuador1 Rating0 Reviews
I am a growth-focused software developer. My background is web technology on the back end and front end for business solutions.
October 13, 2020
Bleeding Edge

Alternatives

chart.jsSimple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag
GitHub Stars
56K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
591
Top Feedback
51Easy to Use
37Performant
29Great Documentation
echartsApache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser
GitHub Stars
50K
Weekly Downloads
295K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Performant
9Easy to Use
mermaidGeneration of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
147K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
apexcharts📊 Interactive JavaScript Charts built on SVG
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
328K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
16
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
@carbon/charts:bar_chart: :chart_with_upwards_trend:⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
billboard.js:bar_chart: Re-usable, easy interface JavaScript chart library based on D3.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

Joint API
resources.jointjs.comJoint APIThis is the API reference to the open source JointJS core library. If you’re looking for the Rappid diagramming toolkit documentation, you can find that here.
JointJS - JavaScript diagramming library - Getting started.
www.jointjs.comJointJS - JavaScript diagramming library - Getting started.Create interactive diagrams in JavaScript easily. JointJS plugins for ERD, Org chart, FSA, UML, PN, DEVS, LDM diagrams are ready to use.