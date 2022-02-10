JointJS is a JavaScript diagramming library. It can be used to create either static diagrams or, and more importantly, fully interactive diagramming tools and application builders.
Please see http://jointjs.com for more information, demos and documentation.
Or check out our mind-map documentation.
Any problem with JointJS in the above browsers should be reported as a bug in JointJS.
If you want to work on JointJS locally, use the following guidelines to get started.
Make sure you have the following dependencies installed on your system:
Clone this git repository:
git clone https://github.com/clientIO/joint.git
Change into the joint directory:
cd joint
Install all NPM dependencies:
npm install
Generate build files from the source code:
grunt install
You are ready now to browse our demos:
cd demo
To run all tests:
grunt test
To run only the server-side tests:
grunt test:server
To run only the client-side tests:
grunt test:client
To check for linting errors in src and type directories:
npm run lint
To auto fix errors, run eslint for src and type directories:
npm run lint:fix
To output a code coverage report in HTML:
grunt test:coverage
To output a code coverage report in lcov format:
grunt test:coverage --reporter="lcov"
The output for all unit tests will be saved in the
coverage directory.
The
dist directory contains pre-built distribution files. To re-build them, run the following:
grunt dist
The source for the JointJS documentation (plus geometry and Vectorizer libraries) are included in this repository; see the
docs directory. The documentation can be built into stand-alone HTML documents like this:
grunt build:docs
The output of the above command can be found at
build/docs.
JointJS library is licensed under the Mozilla Public License, v. 2.0. Please see the LICENSE file for the full license.
Copyright (c) 2013 client IO