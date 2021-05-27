openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

join-monster-graphql-tools-adapter

by join-monster
0.1.1 (see all)

Use Join Monster to fetch your data with Apollo Server.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Join Monster GraphQL Tools Adapter

Use Join Monster's SQL generation and query batching powers with the Apollo graphql-tools server package.

What's this package for?

Suppose you have a GraphQL schema for a forum website, defined with the Schema Language like so:

const typeDefs = `
type Comment {
  id: Int!,
  body: String!,
  postId: Int,
  authorId: Int,
  archived: Boolean
}

type Post {
  id: Int!,
  body: String!,
  authorId: Int,
  numComments: Int!,
  comments: [Comment]
}

type User {
  id: Int!,
  email: String!,
  fullName: String!,
  favNums: [Int],
  posts: [Post]
}

type Query {
  user(id: Int!): User
}
`

module.exports = typeDefs

When using graphql-js, the reference implementation, you tag the Type constructors with extra metadata to configure Join Monster. The schema language does not allow adding arbitrary properties to the type definitions.

This package let's you add those tags without messing with the internals of the built schema object. Once you familiarize yourself with Join Monster's API, you can use all the same properties by passing it to this function.

const joinMonsterAdapt = require('join-monster-graphql-tools-adapter')
const typeDefs = require('../path/to/types')

const joinMonster = require('join-monster').default
// node drivers for talking to SQLite
const db = require('sqlite')
const { makeExecutableSchema } = require('graphql-tools')

const resolvers = {
  Query: {
    // call joinMonster in the "user" resolver, and all child fields that are tagged with "sqlTable" are handled!
    user(parent, args, ctx, resolveInfo) {
      return joinMonster(resolveInfo, ctx, sql => {
        return db.all(sql)
      }, { dialect: 'sqlite3' })
    }
  },
  User: {
    // the only field that needs a resolver, joinMonster hydrates the rest!
    fullName(user) {
      return user.first_name + ' ' + user.last_name
    }
  }
}

const schema = makeExecutableSchema({
  typeDefs,
  resolvers
})

// tag the schema types with the extra join monster metadata
// Note the change in JoinMonster API (v3) - extensions: {} block
joinMonsterAdapt(schema, {
  Query: {
    fields: {
      // add a function to generate the "where condition"
      user: {
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
            where: (table, args) => `${table}.id = ${args.id}`
          }
        }
      }
    }
  },
  User: {
    // map the User object type to its SQL table
    extensions: {
      joinMonster: {
        sqlTable: 'accounts',
        uniqueKey: 'id',
      }
    },
    // tag the User's fields
    fields: {
      email: {
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
            sqlColumn: 'email_address'
          }
        }
      },
      fullName: {
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
            sqlDeps: [ 'first_name', 'last_name' ]
          }
        }
      },
      posts: {
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
            sqlJoin: (userTable, postTable) => `${userTable}.id = ${postTable}.author_id`,
          }
        }
      }
    }
  },
  Post: {
    extensions: {
      joinMonster: {
        sqlTable: 'posts',
        uniqueKey: 'id',
      }
    },
    fields: {
      numComments: {
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
        // count with a correlated subquery
            sqlExpr: table => `(SELECT count(*) FROM comments where ${table}.id = comments.post_id)`
          }
        }
      },
      comments: {
        // fetch the comments in another batch request instead of joining
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
            sqlBatch: {
              thisKey: 'post_id',
              parentKey: 'id'
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  },
  Comment: {
    extensions: {
      joinMonster: {
        sqlTable: 'comments',
        uniqueKey: 'id',
      }
    },
    fields: {
      postId: {
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
            sqlColumn: 'post_id'
            }
          }
      },
      authorId: {
        extensions: {
          joinMonster: {
            sqlColumn: 'author_id'
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
})

Now that our schema is Join-monsterized, we are ready to start executing some queries!

const { graphql } = require('graphql')

const query = `{
  user(id: 1) {
    id
    fullName
    email
    posts {
      id
      body
      numComments
      comments {
        id
        body
        authorId
        archived
      }
    }
  }
}`
graphql(schema, query).then(doSomethingCrazy)

Advisory

There is a known issue (see #4) that passing the logger in graphql-tools makeExecutableSchema breaks automatic fetching of default column values. For the time being, it is suggested to remove the logger or add sqlColumn to every field.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial