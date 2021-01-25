Join files on a fly to reduce requests count.
npm i join-io --save
join-io it's middleware that works with streams: open files and pipe them to
response one-by-one,
when everything is done, stream is closing.
join-io based on readPipe function of files-io.
jsDelivr works in similar way: load Multiple files with a single HTTP request.
Join-io could be used as express middleware.
<link rel="/join:/css/normilize.css:/css/style.css">
<script src="/join:/lib/client.js:/lib/util.js:/lib/jquery.js"></script>
You could build join urls dynamically. Load
/join/join.js library for this purpose.
<script src="/join/join.js"></script>
<script>
join(['lib/client', 'lib/util.js']);
</script>
To decrease requests count you could make
/join/join.js part of request:
<script src="/join:/lib/client.js:/lib/util.js:/join/join.js"></script>
Instead of
/join you could use any prefix you like (don't forget to set it on the server side).
const join = require('join-io');
const http = require('http');
const express = require('express');
const app = express();
const server = http.createServer(app);
const port = 1337;
const ip = '0.0.0.0';
app.use(join({
dir: __dirname,
prefix: '/join', /* default */
}));
app.use(express.static(__dirname));
server.listen(port, ip);
MIT