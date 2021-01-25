Join files on a fly to reduce requests count.

Install

npm i join-io --save

How it works?

join-io it's middleware that works with streams: open files and pipe them to response one-by-one, when everything is done, stream is closing. join-io based on readPipe function of files-io.

jsDelivr works in similar way: load Multiple files with a single HTTP request.

How to use?

Join-io could be used as express middleware.

Client

< link rel = "/join:/css/normilize.css:/css/style.css" > < script src = "/join:/lib/client.js:/lib/util.js:/lib/jquery.js" > </ script >

You could build join urls dynamically. Load /join/join.js library for this purpose.

< script src = "/join/join.js" > </ script > < script > join([ 'lib/client' , 'lib/util.js' ]); </ script >

To decrease requests count you could make /join/join.js part of request:

< script src = "/join:/lib/client.js:/lib/util.js:/join/join.js" > </ script >

Instead of /join you could use any prefix you like (don't forget to set it on the server side).

Server

const join = require ( 'join-io' ); const http = require ( 'http' ); const express = require ( 'express' ); const app = express(); const server = http.createServer(app); const port = 1337 ; const ip = '0.0.0.0' ; app.use(join({ dir : __dirname, prefix : '/join' , })); app.use(express.static(__dirname)); server.listen(port, ip);

License

MIT