Joi validation for your Mongoose models without the hassle of maintaining two schemas.
⚠️ WARNING! Use the v7.x.x branch of Joigoose if you're still using the scoped version of Joi.
npm install joigoose
We must pass Mongoose into Joigoose so it knows about ObjectIds and other Mongoose specific stuff:
const Mongoose = require("mongoose");
const Joigoose = require("joigoose")(Mongoose);
const Mongoose = require("mongoose");
const Joigoose = require("joigoose")(Mongoose, { convert: false });
const Mongoose = require("mongoose");
const Joigoose = require("joigoose")(Mongoose, null, {
_id: false,
timestamps: false,
});
Mongoose specific options can be specified in the
meta object (see below).
Arrays with items of different types will end up with the Mongoose type
Mixed.
Ideally, Joi schemas shouldn't have to contain Mongoose specific types, such as
Mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId because these Joi schemas may be required to work on frontend clients too.
var joiUserSchema = Joi.object({
name: Joi.object({
first: Joi.string().required(),
last: Joi.string().required(),
}),
email: Joi.string().email().required(),
bestFriend: Joi.string().meta({
_mongoose: { type: "ObjectId", ref: "User" },
}),
metaInfo: Joi.any(),
addresses: Joi.array()
.items({
line1: Joi.string().required(),
line2: Joi.string(),
})
.meta({ _mongoose: { _id: false, timestamps: true } }),
});
var mongooseUserSchema = new Mongoose.Schema(
Joigoose.convert(joiUserSchema, options)
);
Options can be passed to the convert method as an object. Valid options are described below.
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Description
|typeKey
|String
|"type"
|The name of the key used for specifying the type in the generated schema.
{
typeKey: '$type',
}
User = Mongoose.model("User", mongooseUserSchema);
var aGoodUser = new User({
name: {
first: "Barry",
last: "White",
},
email: "barry@white.com",
metaInfo: {
hobbies: ["cycling", "dancing", "listening to Shpongle"],
},
});
aGoodUser.save(function (err, result) {
// -> Success!
});
var aBadUser = new User({
name: {
first: "Barry",
last: "White",
},
email: "Im not an email address!",
});
aBadUser.save(function (err, result) {
// -> Error!
// {
// "message": "User validation failed",
// "name": "ValidationError",
// "errors": {
// "email": {
// "properties": {
// "type": "user defined",
// "message": "Validator failed for path `{PATH}` with value `{VALUE}`",
// "path": "email",
// "value": "Im not an email address!"
// },
// "message": "Validator failed for path `email` with value `Im not an email address!`",
// "name": "ValidatorError",
// "kind": "user defined",
// "path": "email",
// "value": "Im not an email address!"
// }
// }
// }
});
I didn't spend long writing this, but I've aimed for 100% code coverage. It can be so much better, so help me out! Submit your issues and pull requests on GitHub.
