This lib allows you to apply Joi validation constraints on class properties, by using decorators.
This means you can combine your type schema and your validation schema in one go!
Calling
Validator.validateAsClass() allows you to validate any object as if it were an instance of a given class.
npm add joiful reflect-metadata
Or
yarn add joiful reflect-metadata.
You must enable experimental decorators and metadata in your TypeScript configuration.
tsconfig.json
{
"compilerOptions": {
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true,
"experimentalDecorators": true
}
}
Ensure you import
reflect-metadata as the first import in your application's entry point.
index.ts
import 'reflect-metadata';
...
Then you can start using joiful like this.
import * as jf from 'joiful';
class SignUp {
@jf.string().required()
username: string;
@jf
.string()
.required()
.min(8)
password: string;
@jf.date()
dateOfBirth: Date;
@jf.boolean().required()
subscribedToNewsletter: boolean;
}
const signUp = new SignUp();
signUp.username = 'rick.sanchez';
signUp.password = 'wubbalubbadubdub';
const { error } = jf.validate(signUp);
console.log(error); // Error will either be undefined or a standard joi validation error
Don't like creating instances of classes? Don't worry, you don't have to. You can validate a plain old javascript object as if it were an instance of a class.
const signUp = {
username: 'rick.sanchez',
password: 'wubbalubbadubdub',
};
const result = jf.validateAsClass(signUp, SignUp);
Want to create your own shorthand versions of decorators? Simply create a function like below.
customDecorators.ts
import * as jf from 'joiful';
const password = () =>
jf
.string()
.min(8)
.regex(/[a-z]/)
.regex(/[A-Z]/)
.regex(/[0-9]/)
.required();
changePassword.ts
import { password } from './customDecorators';
class ChangePassword {
@password()
newPassword: string;
}
class SimpleTodoList {
@jf.array().items(joi => joi.string())
todos?: string[];
}
To validate an array of objects that have their own joiful validation:
class Actor {
@string().required()
name!: string;
}
class Movie {
@string().required()
name!: string;
@array({ elementClass: Actor }).required()
actors!: Actor[];
}
To validate an object subproperty that has its own joiful validation:
class Address {
@string()
line1?: string;
@string()
line2?: string;
@string().required()
city!: string;
@string().required()
state!: string;
@string().required()
country!: string;
}
class Contact {
@string().required()
name!: string;
@object().optional()
address?: Address;
}
The joiful API is designed to closely match the joi API. One exception is validating the length of a
string,
array, etc, which is performed using
.exactLength(n) rather than
.length(n). If you're familiar with the joi API, you should find joiful very easy to pickup.
If there's something you're not sure of you can see how it's done by looking at the unit tests. There is 100% coverage so most likely you'll find your scenario there. Otherwise feel free to open an issue.
Got an issue or a feature request? Log it.
Pull-requests are also very welcome.