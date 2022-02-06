Convert Joi Schemas to TypeScript interfaces
Now supporting ESM and CJS Modules
This will allow you to use generate TypeScript interfaces from Joi Schemas that can be used to assign types to JavaScript objects or Hapi API requests. You no longer have to manually create the same structure again, saving you time and reducing errors.
For generating Open Api/Swagger this project works with
.meta({className:''})
.label('')
The use of
.meta({className:'') is prefeerd over
.label(''), because
Joi.label() is intended to be used for meaningful error message, using it for another purpose makes Joi lose a standard feature, this is especially noticeable for frontend usages of Joi. The choice of the property
className is because this property is used by joi-to-swagger making this project work with other projects.
This package is intended as a development time tool, so it should be installed in the
devDependencies
yarn add joi-to-typescript --dev
# or
npm install joi-to-typescript --save-dev
You will also need to install
joi in the
dependencies
yarn add joi
# or
npm install joi
"joi": "^17" and will not work for older versions
src/schemas
src/interfaces
AddressSchema.ts
Explore the Example Projects for recommended setup, execute
yarn types to run each one.
This example can be found in
src/__tests__/readme
import Joi from 'joi';
// Input
export const JobSchema = Joi.object({
businessName: Joi.string().required(),
jobTitle: Joi.string().required()
}).meta({ className: 'Job' });
export const WalletSchema = Joi.object({
usd: Joi.number().required(),
eur: Joi.number().required()
})
.unknown()
.meta({ className: 'Wallet', unknownType: 'number' });
export const PersonSchema = Joi.object({
firstName: Joi.string().required(),
lastName: Joi.string().required().description('Last Name'),
job: JobSchema,
wallet: WalletSchema
}).meta({ className: 'Person' });
export const PeopleSchema = Joi.array()
.items(PersonSchema)
.required()
.meta({ className: 'People' })
.description('A list of People');
// Output
/**
* This file was automatically generated by joi-to-typescript
* Do not modify this file manually
*/
export interface Job {
businessName: string;
jobTitle: string;
}
/**
* A list of People
*/
export type People = Person[];
export interface Person {
firstName: string;
job?: Job;
/**
* Last Name
*/
lastName: string;
wallet?: Wallet;
}
export interface Wallet {
/**
* Number Property
*/
[x: string]: number;
eur: number;
usd: number;
}
export const PersonSchema schema must be exported
export const PersonSchema includes a suffix of Schema so the schema and interface are not confused when using
import statements (recommended not required)
.meta({ className: 'Person' }); Sets
interface name using TypeScript conventions (TitleCase Interface name, camelCase property name)
.meta({ unknownType: 'number' }); assert unknown type to
number
.label('Person') as the way to define the
interface name, to use this option set
{ useLabelAsInterfaceName: true }
import { convertFromDirectory } from 'joi-to-typescript';
convertFromDirectory({
schemaDirectory: './src/schemas',
typeOutputDirectory: './src/interfaces',
debug: true
});
// or to get an interface as a string. Please note that this method is limited
import { convertSchema } from 'joi-to-typescript';
const resultingInterface = convertSchema({}, JobSchema);
resultingInterface?.content = // the interface as a string
export interface Settings {
/**
* The input/schema directory
* Directory must exist
*/
schemaDirectory: string;
/**
* The output/type directory
* Will also attempt to create this directory
*/
typeOutputDirectory: string;
/**
* Use .label('InterfaceName') instead of .meta({className:'InterfaceName'}) for interface names
*/
useLabelAsInterfaceName: boolean;
/**
* Should interface properties be defaulted to optional or required
* @default false
*/
defaultToRequired: boolean;
/**
* What schema file name suffix will be removed when creating the interface file name
* @default "Schema"
* This ensures that an interface and Schema with the file name are not confused
*/
schemaFileSuffix: string;
/**
* If `true` the console will include more information
* @default false
*/
debug: boolean;
/**
* File Header content for generated files
*/
fileHeader: string;
/**
* If true will sort properties on interface by name
* @default true
*/
sortPropertiesByName: boolean;
/**
* If true will not output to subDirectories in output/interface directory. It will flatten the structure.
*/
flattenTree: boolean;
/**
* If true will only read the files in the root directory of the input/schema directory. Will not parse through sub-directories.
*/
rootDirectoryOnly: boolean;
/**
* If true will write all exports *'s to root index.ts in output/interface directory.
*/
indexAllToRoot: boolean;
/**
* Comment every interface and property even with just a duplicate of the interface and property name
* @default false
*/
commentEverything: boolean;
/**
* List of files or folders that should be ignored from conversion. These can either be
* filenames (AddressSchema.ts) or filepaths postfixed with a / (addressSchemas/)
* @default []
*/
ignoreFiles: string[];
/**
* The indentation characters
* @default ' ' (two spaces)
*/
indentationChacters: string;
}
.meta({className:'InterfaceName'}) - interface Name and in jsDoc
.description('What this interface is for') - jsdoc
.valid(['red', 'green', 'blue']) - enumerations
.optional() - optional properties
?
.required() - required properties
.array(),
.object(),
.string(),
.number(),
.boolean() - standard Joi schemas
.alternatives()
.allow('') - will be ignored on a string
.allow(null) - will add as an optional type eg
string | null
.unknown(true) - will add a property
[x: string]: unknown; to the interface
unknown to some type with a stringified type or a Joi schema, e.g.:
.meta({ unknownType: 'some-type' })
.meta({ unknownType: Joi.object({ id: Joi.string() }) })`
.example() - jsdoc
.cast() - currently will honor casting to string and number types, map and set to be added later
Recommended Editor is VS Code, this project is setup with VSCode settings in the
./.vscode directory to keep development consistent.
Best developed on macOS, Linux, or on Windows via WSL. Node 12, 14, or 16
Install nodejs via nvm so you can have multiple versions installed
nvm use # using NVM to select node version
yarn install # using yarn
yarn test # run local tests
yarn coverage # test coverage report
yarn lint # lint the code
See GitHub Releases