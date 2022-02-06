joi-to-typescript on GitHub

Convert Joi Schemas to TypeScript interfaces

Now supporting ESM and CJS Modules

This will allow you to use generate TypeScript interfaces from Joi Schemas that can be used to assign types to JavaScript objects or Hapi API requests. You no longer have to manually create the same structure again, saving you time and reducing errors.

For generating Open Api/Swagger this project works with

The use of .meta({className:'') is prefeerd over .label('') , because Joi.label() is intended to be used for meaningful error message, using it for another purpose makes Joi lose a standard feature, this is especially noticeable for frontend usages of Joi. The choice of the property className is because this property is used by joi-to-swagger making this project work with other projects.

Installation Notes

This package is intended as a development time tool, so it should be installed in the devDependencies

yarn add joi-to-typescript --dev npm install joi-to-typescript --save-dev

You will also need to install joi in the dependencies

yarn add joi npm install joi

This has been built for "joi": "^17" and will not work for older versions

and will not work for older versions Minimum node version 12 as Joi requires node 12

Suggested Usage

Create a Schemas Folder eg. src/schemas Create a interfaces Folder eg. src/interfaces Create Joi Schemas in the Schemas folder with a file name suffix of Schemas eg. AddressSchema.ts The file name suffix ensures that type file and schema file imports are not confusing

Example

Example Project

Explore the Example Projects for recommended setup, execute yarn types to run each one.

Example Schema

This example can be found in src/__tests__/readme

import Joi from 'joi' ; export const JobSchema = Joi.object({ businessName: Joi.string().required(), jobTitle: Joi.string().required() }).meta({ className: 'Job' }); export const WalletSchema = Joi.object({ usd: Joi.number().required(), eur: Joi.number().required() }) .unknown() .meta({ className: 'Wallet' , unknownType: 'number' }); export const PersonSchema = Joi.object({ firstName: Joi.string().required(), lastName: Joi.string().required().description( 'Last Name' ), job: JobSchema, wallet: WalletSchema }).meta({ className: 'Person' }); export const PeopleSchema = Joi.array() .items(PersonSchema) .required() .meta({ className: 'People' }) .description( 'A list of People' ); export interface Job { businessName: string ; jobTitle: string ; } export type People = Person[]; export interface Person { firstName: string ; job?: Job; lastName: string ; wallet?: Wallet; } export interface Wallet { [x: string ]: number ; eur: number ; usd: number ; }

Points of Interest

export const PersonSchema schema must be exported

schema must be exported export const PersonSchema includes a suffix of Schema so the schema and interface are not confused when using import statements (recommended not required)

includes a suffix of Schema so the schema and interface are not confused when using statements (recommended not required) .meta({ className: 'Person' }); Sets interface name using TypeScript conventions (TitleCase Interface name, camelCase property name)

Sets name using TypeScript conventions (TitleCase Interface name, camelCase property name) .meta({ unknownType: 'number' }); assert unknown type to number

Upgrade Notice

Version 1 used .label('Person') as the way to define the interface name, to use this option set { useLabelAsInterfaceName: true }

Example Call

import { convertFromDirectory } from 'joi-to-typescript' ; convertFromDirectory({ schemaDirectory: './src/schemas' , typeOutputDirectory: './src/interfaces' , debug: true }); import { convertSchema } from 'joi-to-typescript' ; const resultingInterface = convertSchema({}, JobSchema); resultingInterface?.content =

Settings

export interface Settings { schemaDirectory: string ; typeOutputDirectory: string ; useLabelAsInterfaceName: boolean ; defaultToRequired: boolean ; schemaFileSuffix: string ; debug: boolean ; fileHeader: string ; sortPropertiesByName: boolean ; flattenTree: boolean ; rootDirectoryOnly: boolean ; indexAllToRoot: boolean ; commentEverything: boolean ; ignoreFiles: string []; indentationChacters: string ; }

Joi Features Supported

.meta({className:'InterfaceName'}) - interface Name and in jsDoc

- interface Name and in jsDoc .description('What this interface is for') - jsdoc

- jsdoc .valid(['red', 'green', 'blue']) - enumerations

- enumerations .optional() - optional properties ?

- optional properties .required() - required properties

- required properties .array() , .object() , .string() , .number() , .boolean() - standard Joi schemas

, , , , - standard Joi schemas .alternatives()

.allow('') - will be ignored on a string

- will be ignored on a string .allow(null) - will add as an optional type eg string | null

- will add as an optional type eg .unknown(true) - will add a property [x: string]: unknown; to the interface Assert unknown to some type with a stringified type or a Joi schema, e.g.: .meta({ unknownType: 'some-type' }) .meta({ unknownType: Joi.object({ id: Joi.string() }) }) `

- will add a property to the interface .example() - jsdoc

- jsdoc .cast() - currently will honor casting to string and number types, map and set to be added later

- currently will honor casting to string and number types, map and set to be added later And many others

Recommended Development Environment

Recommended Editor is VS Code, this project is setup with VSCode settings in the ./.vscode directory to keep development consistent.

Best developed on macOS, Linux, or on Windows via WSL. Node 12, 14, or 16

Install nodejs via nvm so you can have multiple versions installed

nvm use yarn install yarn test yarn coverage yarn lint

Change Log

