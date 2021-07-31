Conversion library for transforming Joi schema objects into Swagger OAS 3.0 schema definitions.

joi.object().keys({ id : joi.number().integer().positive().required(), name : joi.string(), email : joi.string().email().required(), created : joi.date().allow( null ), active : joi.boolean().default( true ), })

// output { "type": "object", "required": ["id", "email"], "properties": { "id": { "type": "integer", "minimum": 1 }, "name": { "type": "string" }, "email": { "type": "string", "format": "email" }, "created": { "type": "string", "nullable": true, "format": "date-time" }, "active": { "type": "boolean" } }, "additionalProperties": false }

Usage

const j2s = require ( 'joi-to-swagger' ); const { swagger, components } = j2s(mySchema, existingComponents);

- in case of ES6 module syntax:

import j2s from 'joi-to-swagger' ; const { swagger, components } = j2s(mySchema, existingComponents);

J2S takes two arguments, the first being the Joi object you wish to convert. The second optional argument is a collection of existing components to reference against for the meta className identifiers (see below).

J2S returns a result object containing swagger and components properties. swagger contains your new schema, components contains any components that were generated while parsing your schema.

Supported Conventions:

joi.object() .unknown(false) -> additionalProperties: false .required() on object members produces a "required": [] array

joi.array().items() - in case of multiple provided schemas using items() method, the "oneOf" (OAS3) keyword is used .min(4) -> "minItems": 4 .max(10) -> "maxItems": 10 .unique(truthy) -> "uniqueItems": true

joi.number() produces "type": "number" with a format of "float" .precision() -> "format": "double" .integer() -> "type": "integer" .strict().only(1, 2, '3') -> "enum": [1, 2] (note that non-numbers are omitted due to swagger type constraints) .allow(null) -> "nullable": true .min(5) -> "minimum": 5 .max(10) -> "maximum": 10 .positive() -> "minimum": 1 .negative() -> "maximum": -1 .valid(1, 2) -> "enum": [1, 2] .invalid(1, 2) -> "not": { "enum": [1, 2] }

joi.string() produces "type": "string" with no formatting .strict().only('A', 'B', 1) -> "enum": ["A", "B"] (note that non-strings are omitted due to swagger type constraints) .alphanum() -> "pattern": "/^[a-zA-Z0-9]*$/" .alphanum().lowercase() .alphanum().uppercase() .token() -> "pattern": "/^[a-zA-Z0-9_]*$/" .token().lowercase() .token().uppercase() .email() -> "format": "email" .isoDate() -> "format": "date-time" .regex(/foo/) -> "pattern": "/foo/" .allow(null) -> "nullable": true .min(5) -> "minLength": 5 .max(10) -> "maxLength": 10 .uuid() -> "format": "uuid" .valid('A', 'B') -> "enum": ['A', 'B'] .invalid('A', 'B') -> "not": { "enum": ['A', 'B'] }

joi.binary() produces "type": "string" with a format of "binary" . .encoding('base64') -> "format": "byte" .min(5) -> "minLength": 5 .max(10) -> "maxLength": 10 .allow(null) -> "nullable": true

joi.date() produces "type": "string" with a format of "date-time" . .allow(null) -> "nullable": true

joi.alternatives() - structure of alternative schemas is defined by "anyOf", "oneOf" or "allOf (OAS3) keywords .mode('one') -> produces "oneOf": [ { ... } ] in case of joi.required() alternative schema, the custom property option "x-required" is added to subschema -> "x-required": true

joi.when() conditions are transformed to "oneOf": [ { ... }, { ... } ] keyword if multiple joi.when().when() conditions are provided, they are transformed to "anyOf": [ { ... }, { ... } ] keyword in case of joi.required() condition, the custom property option "x-required" is added to subschema -> "x-required": true

any.default() sets the "default" detail.

any.example() sets the "example" or "examples" . .example('hi') -> "example": "hi" .example('hi', 'hey') -> "examples": ["hi", "hey"]

joi.any()

.meta({ swaggerType: 'file' }).description('simpleFile') add a file to the swagger structure

.valid(1, 'A') -> "enum": [1, 'A']

.invalid(1, 'A') -> "not": { "enum": [1, 'A'] }

Meta Overrides

The following may be provided on a joi .meta() object to explicitly override default joi-to-schema behavior.

className: By default J2S will be full verbose in its components. If an object has a className string, J2S will look for an existing schema component with that name, and if a component does not exist then it will create one. Either way, it will produce a $ref element for that schema component. If a new component is created it will be returned with the swagger schema.

classTarget: Named components are assumed to be schemas, and are referenced as components/schemas/ComponentName . If a classTarget meta value is provided (such as parameters ), this will replace schemas in the reference.

swagger: To explicitly define your own swagger component for a joi schema object, place that swagger object in the swagger meta tag. It will be mixed in to the schema that J2S produces.

swaggerOverride: If this meta tag is truthy, the swagger component will replace the result for that schema instead of mixing in to it.

swaggerType: Can be used with the .any() type to add files.

schemaOverride: A replacement Joi schema which is used to generate swagger. For example, AWS API Gateway supports a subset of the swagger spec. In order to utilize this library with AWS API Gateway's swagger, this option is useful when working with Joi.alternatives().

The example below uses joi.when , which would normally use oneOf , anyOf , or allOf keywords. In order to get around that, the meta tag overrides the schema to be similar, but less strict.

joi .object ({ type : joi.string().valid( 'a' , 'b' ), body : when( 'type' , { is : 'a' , then : joi.object({ a : joi.string() }), otherwise : when( 'type' , { is : 'b' , then : joi.object({ b : joi.string() }), otherwise : joi.forbidden() }) }) }) .meta ({ schemaOverride : joi.object({ a : joi.string(), b : joi.string() })})

Custom Types (joi.extend)

For supporting custom joi types you can add the needed type information using a the meta property baseType.