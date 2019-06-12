openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jtj

joi-to-json-schema

by James Lal
5.1.0 (see all)

Joi -> JSON Schema Converter

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

133

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

joi-to-json-schema

The goal is to provide best effort conversion from Joi objects to JSON Schema (draft-04) with the understanding that only some of Joi's schematics can be converted directly. Primarily this module exists to convert Joi schema objects for existing tools which happen to currently consume JSON Schema.

npm version Build Status Dependencies Status DevDependencies Status

NPM NPM

Installation

npm install joi-to-json-schema

Usage

var joi = require('joi'),
    convert = require('joi-to-json-schema'),
    joiSchema = joi.object({
      'name': joi.string().required().regex(/^\w+$/),
      'description': joi.string().optional().default('no description provided'),
      'a': joi.boolean().required().default(false),
      'b': joi.alternatives().when('a', {
        is: true,
        then: joi.string().default('a is true'),
        otherwise: joi.number().default(0)
      })
    });

convert(joiSchema);

which will produce:

{ type: 'object',
  properties: 
   { name: { type: 'string', pattern: '^\\w+$' },
     description: { default: 'no description provided', type: 'string' },
     a: { type: 'boolean', default: false },
     b: { oneOf: [ { default: 'a is true', type: 'string' }, { type: 'number', default: 0 } ] } },
  additionalProperties: false,
  required: [ 'name', 'a' ] }

JSDOC

 /**
  * Converts the supplied joi validation object into a JSON schema object,
  * optionally applying a transformation.
  *
  * @param {JoiValidation} joi
  * @param {TransformFunction} [transformer=null]
  * @returns {JSONSchema}
  */
 export default function convert(joi,transformer=null) {
   // ...
 };

 /**
  * Joi Validation Object
  * @typedef {object} JoiValidation
  */

 /**
  * Transformation Function - applied just before `convert()` returns and called as `function(object):object`
  * @typedef {function} TransformFunction
  */

 /**
  * JSON Schema Object
  * @typedef {object} JSONSchema
  */

Notes

Joi's conditional form, i.e. .when('name',{is:cond,then:joi,otherwise:joi}), is evaluated at runtime and since, from the perspective of the schema, there is no way of knowing what the condition might resolve to, this module takes the position that it should provide all possible resolutions in a JSON Schema oneOf:[] clause.

Testing

All tests cases are first checked against expected results and then validated using Kris Zyp's excellent json-schema

References

LICENSE

Copyright 2014, Mozilla Foundation

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial