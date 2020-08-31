Provides native type extraction from Joi Schemas for Typescript.

Joi Schemas are great. But if you use Typescript to define your entities, it is easy to duplicate the definition inside the Schemas and all application interfaces.

This library enhances Joi interfaces to provides an utility to infer the type from a Schema.

Why should you use it

Avoid duplication from Joi Schemas and application interfaces

Port javascript applications using Joi to typescript easily

Does not requires changes to already defined Schemas

Limitation

Joi is probably a superset of typescript in terms of validation, branching, conditional types, etc. This library is probably suitable for most simples cases, but wont ever prevent every validation error to occur with just static analyses.

This is ~experimental~ and a work in progress. Although I use it in some projects and works for 99% of my schemas.

Installation

npm i --save joi-extract-type

Built for typescript@^3

For typescript 2.9 support checkout branch /typescript@2 or install with:

npm i --save joi-extract-type @ ts2 - 1

Usage

Import the library and patch Joi's typings:

import * as Joi from '@hapi/joi' ; import 'joi-extract-type' ;

Create the schemas and use Joi.extractType to infer the type:

const is_enabled = Joi.boolean(); type extractBoolean = Joi.extractType< typeof is_enabled>; export const extractedBoolean: extractBoolean = true ;

Examples

The following code is copied from this library spec, which compiles the code with tsc that should not output any errors.